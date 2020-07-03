Paraguay controls coronavirus, while its neighbors struggle

A man in quarantine is interviewed by a member of the National Mechanism to Prevent Torture (MNPT), as the institution visits a Catholic church property turned into a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Along with Paraguay's relative isolation, experts credit the country's success at controlling the spread of COVID-19 with creating a network of quarantine centers in military academies, motels, and religious institutions before being able to move about the country freely. Associated Press

A youth rests on a bed with his cellphone at school turned into a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Thursday, June 24, 2020. The youth said he was quarantined for 70 total days before he left. As nearby nations grapple with uncontrolled spread of the novel coronavirus, the small, poor, landlocked nation of Paraguay appears to be controlling the disease, with just a few thousand confirmed cases and a few dozen deaths.

A woman in quarantine looks through the window to watch members of the National Mechanism to Prevent Torture (MNPT) visiting a school turned into a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Thursday, June 24, 2020. With only 7 million people, a stagnant economy, high poverty, and a weak public health system, Paraguay moved to slow coronavirus in March by closing borders and imposing the quarantine restrictions, along with closing schools and public events and declaring a nighttime curfew.

A youth living in quarantine drinks "mate," a traditional herbal drink as he peers from the door of a gym at a school being used as a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Some 8,500 have passed through the quarantine system already.

A young man talks on his cellphone in the patio area of a school being used as a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. There are 15,000 Paraguayans still waiting to reenter the country in neighboring nations like Brazil and Argentina.

A youth in quarantine is interviewed by a member of the National Mechanism to Prevent Torture (MNPT), as the institution visits a sports facility that was turned into a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Thursday, June 24, 2020.

A youth in quarantine is interviewed by a member of the National Mechanism to Prevent Torture (MNPT) at a school being used as a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Thursday, June 24, 2020. The youth said he'd been there for two months. While Paraguay appears to be controlling the disease, it faces concerns about a predicted 5% drop in gross domestic product for an economy that was already struggling, and a health system that remains unprepared for a large-scale epidemic.

A family takes a walk in the garden of a religious property being used as a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, June 18, 2020.

A youth eating an apple looks at the garden of a religious institution being used as a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Women sit on a bed at a religious institution being used as a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Along with Paraguay's relative isolation, experts credit the country's success at containing COVID-19 with creating a network of quarantine centers where citizens arriving home must isolate.

Members of the National Mechanism to Prevent Torture (MNPT) interview youths at a sports facility that was turned into a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Hermandarias, Paraguay, near the border with Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2020.

Youths wait for lunch at a school that was turned into a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

A nurse talks to people living at a school that was turned into a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Red Cross volunteers prepare to lunch for people quarantining at a school being used as a government-run shelter where they are required by law to stay and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Along with Paraguay's relative isolation, experts credit the country's success at containing COVID-19 with creating a network of quarantine centers in military academies, motels, and religious institutions.

Youths rest on beds a sports facility being used as a government-run shelter where citizens returning home are required by law to quarantine for two weeks and pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests, as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Hermandarias, Paraguay, near the border with Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2020.