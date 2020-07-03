Christian Garrison, author, filmmaker, dies in NC at age 78

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Christian Garrison, an author and filmmaker who displayed an unfiltered slice of 1960s Mississippi hill country life in a short film about influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell, has died. He was 78.

Garrison's sister, Gail McNeill, said her brother died Thursday at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Garrison had been fighting cancer for several months.

Garrison was working as a filmmaker for the University of Mississippi when he made 'Blues Maker,' a black-and-white film released in 1969. Featuring just a small amount of dialogue, the short film used McDowell and his mesmerizing slide guitar as a backdrop for the gritty existence of residents near Como, Mississippi. McDowell was an inspiration for artists like Bonnie Raitt and The Rolling Stones.

Garrison also penned three children's books, 'The Dream Eater," "Flim and Flam and the Big Cheese," and 'Little Pieces of the West Wind.' The books were illustrated by Diane Goode, who later became a Caldecott Honor Book winner.

'Christian's children's stories had a deceptive simplicity, they had charm and humor and his voice was true,' Goode said in an email.

Garrison wrote two crime novels, 'Snake Doctor' and 'Paragon Man.' Garrison also co-founded the Panola Playhouse in Sardis, Mississippi. The decades-old playhouse remains in operation.