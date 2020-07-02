This Date in Baseball

July 4

1905 - The Philadelphia Athletics scored two runs in the 20th inning, giving Rube Waddell a 4-2 victory over Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox. Both pitchers went the distance. Young did not allow a walk.

1908 - George Wiltse of the New York Giants pitched a 10-inning, 1-0 no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies.

1912 - George Mullin of the Detroit Tigers celebrated his 32nd birthday by pitching a no-hitter over the St. Louis Browns.

1925 - Two of the great left-handers of their time, Herb Pennock of the Yankees and Lefty Grove of the Athletics, hooked up in a pitchers duel that New York won 1-0 in 15 innings. Pennock gave up four hits and walked none.

1939 - Jim Tabor of the Boston Red Sox hit three home runs, including two grand slams, in an 18-12 triumph over the Philadelphia Athletics in the second game of a doubleheader.

1945 - Augie Bergamo drove in eight runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to 19-2 rout of the New York Giants in the second game of a doubleheader.

1976 - The Phillies' Tim McCarver lost a grand slam when he passed Garry Maddox on the basepaths. The Phillies still beat the Pirates 10-5 at Pittsburgh.

1983 - Dave Righetti of the New York Yankees pitched a 4-0 no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

1984 - Phil Niekro of the New York Yankees struck out five Texas Rangers to become the ninth pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts. No. 3,000 was Larry Parrish.

1985 - The New York Mets beat the Braves 16-13 in 19 innings at Atlanta. The game went until just before 4 a.m. on July 5, and was followed by a fireworks display for the 10,000 still left in the stands. Keith Hernandez of the Mets hit for the cycle in 10 at-bats. The score was tied 8-8 after innings. Both teams scored two runs apiece in the 13th. The Mets scored a run in the 18th to take an 11-10 lead, but Braves pitcher Rick Camp tied the score with a homer. Camp then gave up five runs in the top the 19th. Ron Darling, the seventh Mets pitcher, closed the game giving up two runs.

2006 - Victor Martinez went 5-for-6 and Jhonny Peralta and Travis Hafner each hit two of Cleveland's six home runs, powering the Indians to a 19-1 rout of New York. The win was Cleveland's largest at home in more than 56 years, since a 21-2 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics on June 18, 1950.

2006 - Chicago's Jose Contreras tossed 6 2-3 scoreless innings to win his 17th straight decision and lead the White Sox to a 13-0 victory over Baltimore.

2008 - Colorado homered six times to rally from a nine-run deficit for the biggest comeback in franchise history and an 18-17 victory over Florida. Chris Iannetta singled home the winning run off Kevin Gregg in the ninth inning. The Rockies and Marlins combined for 35 runs on 43 hits, 21 of them for extra bases with eight home runs.

2012 - Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz hit his 400th career home run, a leadoff drive to right in the fourth inning against Oakland's A.J. Griffin.

2014 - Brian Roberts hit three doubles and a triple, leading the New York Yankees to a 6-5 win over Minnesota.

___

July 5

1904 - The Philadelphia Phillies ended the New York Giants' 18-game winning streak with a 6-5, 10-inning victory.

1935 - Tony Cuccinello of the Dodgers and Al Cuccinello of the Giants homer in the same game - the first time in major league history brothers on opposing teams connected for home runs. Brooklyn beat New York 14-4.

1937 - Hal Trosky hit three home runs to pace the Cleveland Indians to a 14-4 victory over the St. Louis Browns in the opener of a doubleheader.

1937 - Frank DeMaree of Chicago went 6-for-7 in the first game of a doubleheader in which the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 13-12 in 14 innings. DeMaree had three doubles and three singles. The Cubs won the second game 9-7 and DeMaree had two more singles.

1947 - Larry Doby became the first black to play in the American League. He struck out as a pinch-hitter as Cleveland lost 6-5 to the White Sox.

1961 - Bill White hit three home runs and a double to power the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1987 - Mark McGwire became the first rookie to hit 30 homers before the All-Star break and Jose Canseco homered twice, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

1991 - The Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins were unanimously approved by baseball owners to join the NL in 1993.

1993 - Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics opened both games of a doubleheader with a homer, the second player to accomplish the feat. Harry Hooper of the Boston Red Sox did it against Washington on May 30, 1913.

1998 - Roger Clemens became the 11th pitcher in baseball history to reach 3,000th strikeouts. Clemens needed five strikeouts to reach the 3,000 mark before Toronto's game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He struck out Quinton McCracken and Wade Boggs in the first inning and then got Mike DiFelice, Miguel Cairo and Randy Winn in the third to reach the milestone.

1998 - Juan Gonzalez became the second player to top 100 RBIs before the All-Star break, homering in the first and seventh innings off Seattle's Randy Johnson to improve his major league-leading total to 101. Gonzalez ended with the second-most RBIs before the All-Star break in major league history. Hank Greenberg of the Detroit Tigers had 103 in 1935 en route to 170.

2000 - Luis Gonzalez became the first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle when Arizona beat Houston 12-9.

2005 - Boston's Manny Ramirez hit his 20th grand slam in a 7-4 win over Texas, passing Eddie Murray for sole possession of second place on the career list. Lou Gehrig hit 23.

___

July 6

1929 - The St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first and fifth innings in beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 28-6, in the second game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals had 28 hits and set an NL record with the 28 runs.

1933 - The first major league All-Star game was played at Comiskey Park in Chicago. The AL, managed by Connie Mack, defeated the NL, managed by John McGraw, 4-2 on Babe Ruth's two-run homer.

1938 - Johnny Vander Meer, Bill Lee and Mace Brown combined to limit the AL to one run and seven hits as the NL won the All-Star game 4-1 at Cincinnati's Crosley Field. Lefty Gomez of the New York Yankees suffered his first defeat in four All-Star starts.

1942 - The AL beat the NL 3-1 in the All-Star game at the Polo Grounds on first-inning home runs by Lou Boudreau of the Cleveland Indians and Rudy York of the Detroit Tigers. York's shot came with a man on base.

1949 - Walker Cooper of Cincinnati went 6-for-7, including three home runs and drove in 10 runs, against Chicago at Crosley Field. Cooper also had three singles and scored five times to lead the Reds to a 23-4 rout of the Cubs.

1966 - Boog Powell of the Baltimore Orioles knocked in 11 runs in a doubleheader against the Kansas City A's to tie an AL record. In the first game, Powell hit two home runs, including a grand slam, two doubles and a sacrifice fly to drive in seven runs as the Orioles won 11-0. Powell had four RBIs in the nightcap.

1983 - On the 50th anniversary of the All-Star game, Fred Lynn's grand slam off Atlee Hammaker, the first in All-Star competition, capped a record seven-run third inning. The AL also set a one-game record for runs scored in a 13-3 victory that ended an 11-game NL winning streak. Chicago's Comiskey Park was the site, as it was for the first All-Star game in 1933.

1986 - Atlanta's Bob Horner became the 11th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a game and it still wasn't enough to win the game. The Montreal Expos pounded the Braves' pitching staff for an 11-8 victory.

2000 - Keith McDonald of the St. Louis Cardinals became the second player in major league history to homer in his first two at-bats, connecting in the second inning of a 12-6 loss to Cincinnati.

2005 - Florida pitchers retired 28 consecutive batters from the third inning on and set a team record with 22 strikeouts in a 12-inning, 5-4 victory over Milwaukee. A.J. Burnett matched his career high and the individual club record with 14 strikeouts in six innings.

2009 - Chase Utley hit a three-run homer and Shane Victorino and Greg Dobbs each had two-run shots during a 10-run first inning, helping the Philadelphia Phillies rout the Cincinnati Reds 22-1.

___

July 7

1923 - Lefty O'Doul, pitching for the Boston Red Sox, allowed 13 runs in the sixth inning to the Cleveland Indians, who won 27-3. In 1928, he was to return to the majors as a great hitting outfielder.

1936 - The NL won its first All-Star game 4-3 at Braves Field in Boston.

1937 - Lou Gehrig drove in four runs with a home run and a double to pace the AL to an 8-3 victory over the NL in the All-Star game at Washington's Griffith Stadium. In attendance was President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1959 - At Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, the first of two All-Star games played that season went to the NL, 5-4. The NL scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the eighth when Hank Aaron singled in a run and scored on a triple by Willie Mays.

1964 - The NL beat the AL 7-4 in the All-Star game on Johnny Callison's two-out, three-run homer off Dick Radatz in the bottom of the ninth inning at New York's Shea Stadium. The win pulled the NL even with its rivals (17-17-1) for the first time since the series began.

1982 - Harold Baines of Chicago hit three successive home runs, including a grand slam, to lead the White Sox to a 7-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1998 - Coors Field lived up to its billing as a hitter's haven as the American League beat the Nationals 13-8 at Coors Field in the highest-scoring All-Star game in major league history. The 21 runs broke the record set in the AL's 11-9 win in 1954.

2003 - Shea Hillenbrand had his first three-homer game - tying a major league record by homering in three consecutive innings - and drove in seven runs as Arizona beat Colorado 14-6.

2004 - Kazuhisa Ishii pitched a one-hitter in Los Angeles' 11-0 victory over Arizona. Ishii retired his first 12 batters before giving up a leadoff walk in the fifth to Luis Gonzalez and a line single by Shea Hillenbrand. No one else reached base against Ishii, who went the distance for the second time in 72 starts.

2006 - Cleveland Indians designated hitter Travis Hafner became the first player in major league history to hit five grand slams before the All-Star break when he connected in the second inning of a 9-0 win over Baltimore.

2008 - Hiroki Kuroda of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched seven perfect innings before giving up a double to Mark Teixeira in the eighth inning. Teixeira was the only baserunner allowed by Kuroda in his 91-pitch complete game 3-0 win over Atlanta.

2009 - Paul Konerko hit three home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 10-6 win over Cleveland.

2009 - Alan Embree earned the win in Colorado's 5-4 victory over Washington without throwing a pitch. He entered with two outs in the eighth and picked off Austin Kearns, who had singled off Joel Peralta. It was the first time a major leaguer had gotten a win without throwing a pitch since B.J Ryan for Baltimore at Detroit on May 1, 2003.

2010 - Adam Dunn hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career to lead Washington to a 7-6 win over San Diego. Dunn hit a three-run shot in the first inning, added a solo homer in the third and capped his power show with a leadoff drive in the eighth that landed in the seats above the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center field.

2011 - Travis Hafner hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap the Cleveland's five-run rally for a 5-4 win over Toronto. Hafner hit the first pitch from Luis Perez deep into the right-field seats for Cleveland's second game-ending slam of the season. Carlos Santana also did it to beat Detroit 9-5 on April 29.

2011 - Dustin Pedroia hit a three-run shot and Boston added three consecutive home runs in the seventh in a 10-4 win over Baltimore. Six different Boston players homered, including the three straight by David Ortiz, Josh Reddick and Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

2011 - A Texas Rangers fan died after falling about 20 feet onto concrete reaching out for a baseball tossed his way by All-Star outfielder Josh Hamilton during a game. Shannon Stone, 39, was at the game with his young son, who watched as his dad tumbled over the outfield railing after catching the ball. The accident happened in the second inning after Oakland's Conor Jackson hit a foul ball. Hamilton retrieved the ball and tossed it into the stands as players routinely do.

___