5 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AP SOURCES: WHITE HOUSE KNEW OF BOUNTIES IN 2019 Top Trump administration officials were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans.

2. CHINA APPROVES HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW Passage of the legislation comes amid warnings and criticism both in Hong Kong and the international community that it will be used to curb opposition voices in the Asian financial hub.

3. EU TO LIST WHICH CITIZENS CAN ENTER Americans are not likely to make the European Union's list of countries whose citizens will be allowed back into 31 European nations.

4. 'IT'S TIME TO END IT' Moves by the state of Mississippi and NASCAR mean the Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War.

5. 'PUTINGRAD' LOSES ITS LUSTER Workers in the Russian industrial city of Nizhny Tagil who once defended Vladimir Putin are speaking out against the constitutional changes that would allow him to stay in office until 2036.