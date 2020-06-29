5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Rep. John Faulkner, D-Holly Springs, right, congratulates Sen. Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, after the Senate voted to change the Mississippi state flag Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature passed the bill to take down the state flag, which contains the Confederate battle emblem. Associated Press

In this Friday, June 26, 2020, photo, Aaron Requena poses for a photo in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles. The 25-year-old photographer says he's struggled to balance keeping up with what is happening with not torturing himself at the same time. Associated Press

Security personnel surround the Stock Exchange Building after gunmen's attack in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, June 29, 2020. Special police forces deployed to the scene of the attack and in a swift operation secured the building. Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, medical workers in protective suits bury the body of an elderly man believed to have died from the coronavirus in Mogadishu, Somalia. For months, experts have warned of a potential nightmare scenario: After overwhelming health systems in some of the world's wealthiest regions, the coronavirus gains a foothold in poor or war-torn countries ill-equipped to contain it and sweeps through the population. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, a Uighur woman and children sit on a motor-tricycle after school at the Unity New Village in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region. Birth rates in the mostly Uighur regions of Hotan and Kashgar have plunged by more than 60% since 2015, government statistics show. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NIGHTMARE CORONAVIRUS SCENARIO BECOMING A REALITY The pandemic is beginning to overwhelm poor and war-torn countries ill-equipped to contain the virus as it sweeps through their populations.

2. CHINA TAKING DRACONIAN MEASURES TO CURB UIGHUR MUSLIM POPULATION The government is forcing IUDs, abortions and sterilizations and punishing parents who violate family planning measures, the AP has found.

3. MILITANTS ATTACK STOCK EXCHANGE IN PAKISTAN At least two security guards and a policeman were killed before all 4 gunman were killed by special forces in Karachi.

4. HOW IMAGES OF POLICE BRUTALITY AFFECT BLACK PEOPLE Psychologists call it racial trauma - the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism.

5. MISSISSIPPI TO UPDATE ITS STATE FLAG Spectators cheered after legislators passed a bill that will retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem