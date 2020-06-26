Pistons sign oft-injured center Justin Patton

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Justin Patton (13) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder center Justin Patton, center, goes to the basket in front of Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, hoping the 2017 first-round pick can stay healthy to help the franchise's turnaround.

Patton had surgery for a broken foot in 2018 for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-11 player was selected No. 16 overall three years ago by the Chicago Bulls, who traded him on draft night to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

Patton averaged less than two points a game, appearing in nine games over three seasons for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports