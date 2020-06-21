Longtime AP video journalist in Congo dies of COVID-19

FILE - In this Thursday, June 30, 2005 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, a demonstrator leaping over a burning tire in the Victoire neighbourhood of the capital Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 27, 2006 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, looters hold up a gun that was taken from a nearby Church before it was set on fire by supporters of presidential candidate Jean-Pierre Bemba during a rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct.22 2006 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, Congolese army soldiers carry guns as they walk down a street in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 13 2012 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, French President Francois Hollande speaks during the opening session of the Francophonie Summit, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2011 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, women supporters of opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi protest the results of Congo's recent presidential election outside the United States embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 28 2014 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, children stand next to the goods they sell in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, an anti-government protestor, center, stands in front a burning car as he and others block roads and burn tires, during a protest against a new law that could delay election to be held in 2016, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2013 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, Congolese soldiers gather around two armed assailants that were shot dead in the city of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 30 2016 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, performers in traditional clothing celebrate the 56th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Congo's independence from Belgium, in Kindu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct 4 2007 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, a rescue worker points out a charred body lying alongside a piece of a crashed cargo plane, as firefighters hose down the smoking rubble of a building, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept 19, 2016 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, a family pass near Congolese riot police during a protest in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - FILE - In this Jan 4 2018 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, rescue worker remove bodies of children following floods in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 13, 2018 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, a health care worker wears protective gear at an Ebola treatment center in Bikoro, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 1 2019 file photo shot by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, people gather to watch as the coffin carrying the remains of longtime Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is carried to Kinshasa's Martyrs Stadium for his funeral ceremony in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020 file photo, the last transmitted by AP contributing photographer John Bompengo, a statue of King Leopold II riding a horse is seen at the Institute of National Museums of Congo, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Relatives say longtime Associated Press contributor John Bompengo has died of COVID-19 in Congo's capital. Bompengo, who had covered his country's political turmoil over the course of 16 years, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a Kinshasa hospital. Associated Press