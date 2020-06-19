'Shadow of the Wind' author Carlos Ruiz ZafÃ³n dead at 55
MADRID -- Carlos Ruiz ZafÃ³n, author of the best-selling novel 'The Shadow of the Wind' and one of the world's most popular Spanish writers, has died. He was 55.
His Spanish publisher, Planeta, said in a news release Friday that ZafÃ³n died in Los Angeles. It gave no cause of death, but ZafÃ³n was known to have cancer.
A tweet from the publisher included a quote from 'The Shadow of the Wind,' which earned ZafÃ³n international renown: 'Every book, every volume you see, has a soul. The soul of the person who wrote it and the soul of those who read it and lived it and dreamed about it.'
Born in Barcelona in 1964, ZafÃ³n worked as a publicist before becoming a full-time writer.
He got noticed in the early 1990s with the publication of the first volume of the 'Mist Trilogy,' including 'The Prince of Mist,' initially published as a young adult novel.
'The Shadow of the Wind,' a literary thriller from 2001, is the first in his series 'The Cemetery of Forgotten Books.'
The novel, set in Barcelona, recounts the hunt for a mysterious author, mingling reality, fantasy and love. It quickly became a worldwide bestseller. 'The Angel's Dream' was another strong seller in the series.
His works have been translated into more than 50 languages, according to Planeta, and have won numerous prizes.