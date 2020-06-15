American Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Russian court on spying charges
Posted6/15/2020 7:00 AM
MOSCOW -- American Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Russian court on spying charges.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.