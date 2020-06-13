Dortmund relief as Haaland scores late to beat DÃ¼sseldorf

BERLIN -- Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title celebrations were put on ice after Erling Haaland scored in the fifth minute of injury time for Borussia Dortmund to beat Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf 1-0 on Saturday.

Dortmund's last-gasp win cut the gap behind Bayern to four points ahead of the seven-time defending champion's late game against visiting Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach. Just three rounds remain after this weekend.

Dortmund labored for long periods in DÃ¼sseldorf, where Achraf Hakimi missed the visitors' biggest chance in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier, who also had little difficulty dealing with Julian Brandt's effort.

RaphaÃ«l Guerreiro thought he'd equalized in the 65th, when he finished off a counterattack with a volley past Kastenmeier. However, the goal was ruled out through VAR after he was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his arm.

DÃ¼sseldorf substitute Steven Skrzybski struck the post twice in the closing stages.

But it was to be another substitute, the 19-year-old Haaland, who powered home a header from Manuel Akanji's cross in the 95th minute to keep alive Dortmund's slim title hopes. Bayern's goal difference is vastly superior to Dortmund's so a draw would have been little use to Lucien Favre's side.

The Swiss coach appeared to injure himself in the celebrations.

Last-placed Paderborn was virtually relegated in a 5-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen, which moved just behind DÃ¼sseldorf on goal difference. DÃ¼sseldorf is third from bottom in the relegation playoff place. Paderborn has 20 points, while Bremen and DÃ¼sseldorf have 28.

Also, Hertha Berlin was to rue Dedryck Boyata's sending off before the break as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win 4-1, while city rival Union Berlin boosted its survival hopes beating Cologne 2-1.

Also, Freiburg came from behind to draw in Wolfsburg 2-2.

