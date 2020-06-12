Liberty player to transfer, cites 'racial insensitivities'

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- A women's basketball player at Liberty University says she is transferring because of 'racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture' of the school.

Rising sophomore Asia Tod made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter.

Todd, wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirt, praised the coaching staff at Liberty and her teammates, but said the conduct by school leaders do 'not align with my moral compass or personal convictions.'

The decision, she added, was 'simply bigger than basketball.'

Last season, Todd averaged 8.6 points, playing more than 23 minutes a game.

Earlier this week, Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized for a tweet in late May deemed inappropriate by nearly three dozen black alumni who rebuked him publicly.

In the tweet, Falwell said he was 'adamantly opposed' to a mask mandate from Gov. Ralph Northam to help stop the spread of the coronavirus 'until I decided to design my own.' With it, he posted a picture of a person in blackface and another in the Ku Klux Klan costume. The photo appeared on Northam's medical yearbook page and - when made public last year - sparked a scandal that nearly forced the Democrat from office.

In his apology on Twitter, Falwell said 'I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point.'

He said he had deleted the tweet.