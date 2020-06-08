Building works re-start in Paris' fire-ravaged Notre Dame

Workers are lifted Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers start removing the scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers start removing the scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers start removing the scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers start removing the scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers start removing the scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers walk through the scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers are lifted onto the roof oNotre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers are lifted onto the roof of Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

A crane removes scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press

Workers are lifted to Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. Associated Press