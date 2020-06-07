Detentions, injuries after anti-racism protests in Europe

Hundreds of people attend a rally in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press

Hundreds of demonstrators gather on the Champs de Mars as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, U.S.A., after being restrained by police officers on May 25, 2020. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities because of the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

Thousands of people demonstrate in Cologne, Germany, Saturday June 6, 2020, to protest against racism and the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. His death has led to Black Lives Matter protests in many countries and across the US. A US police officer has been charged with the death of George Floyd. Associated Press

People gather during a demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020 calling for justice for George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis.. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Hundreds of people surround a fountain with the statue of justice "Justicia" as they attend a rally in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester, England, Saturday, June 6, 2020, after the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Associated Press

A girl wears a face mask during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square, in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as they protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. Associated Press

Anti-government protesters burn awnings of the Le Gray hotel during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators gathered in central Beirut Saturday, hoping to reboot nationwide anti-government protests that began late last year amid an unprecedented economic and financial crisis. Associated Press

People link arms as they demonstrate in Lyon, central France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

A police officer who was injured when falling of a horse during scuffles with demonstrators at Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter march in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, is dragged by colleagues, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. Associated Press

A colleague attends to a police officer who was injured when falling of a horse during scuffles with demonstrators at Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter march in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. Associated Press

Demonstrators kneel facing police officers after scuffles during a Black Lives Matter march in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. Associated Press

People demonstrate in Lyon, central France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

A protester breaks down in tears during a protest in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Protesters marched against the recent death of George Floyd, a black man, who died after he was restrained by police officers May 25 in Minneapolis, that has led to protests in many countries and across the U.S. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

Police scuffle with demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter march in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. Associated Press

An injured police officer is tended to after a police charge on horseback charge in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, after the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

Protesters react to tear gas fired by French riot police in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, during a protest against the recent death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by police officers May 25 in Minneapolis, that has led to protests in many countries and across the U.S. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

A man raises his fist as people gather in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. A US police officer has been charged with the death of George Floyd. Associated Press

BERLIN -- After a day of anti-racism protests across Europe, Berlin police said 93 people were detained in connection with a demonstration in the German capital - most of them after the main rally had ended.

More anti-racism demonstrations were planned for Sunday across the U.K., including one outside the U.S. Embassy, just south of the River Thames.



At least 15,000 people had rallied peacefully in Berlin on Saturday in response to the May 25 death of American George Floyd, which has triggered global protests against racism and police brutality.

Police said several officers and one press photographer were injured in Berlin when bottles and rocks were thrown from a crowd that had gathered despite police orders to clear the city's Alexander Square an hour after the demonstration was over. Berlin police said 28 officers suffered minor injuries in the scuffles.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck even after he pleaded for air while handcuffed.

In Britain, the country's most senior police chief said 14 officers were injured Saturday during clashes with protesters in central London following a largely peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration attended by tens of thousands.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, said the assaults on officers were 'shocking and completely unacceptable.' She said a number of arrests have been made and 'justice will follow.'

The clashes broke out in the early evening near the Downing Street offices of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Video footage online showed one police officer colliding with a traffic light when her horse appeared to have bolted. The Met Police said the officer was taken to the hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening.

In the French port city of Marseille, police fired tear gas and pepper spray in skirmishes with protesters who hurled bottles and rocks at what had otherwise been an emotional but peaceful demonstration Saturday.

The rally drew more than 2,000 people. Protesters took a knee in front of riot officers, gave speeches and chanted before setting off on a march through the city from its famous Old Port on the Mediterranean. But the tail end of the march finished in chaos with clashes between police and protesters.

The protest was one of several Saturday in France, where Floyd's death has shone a spotlight on similar French police abuses and given voice to complaints from minorities that they are frequent targets of harassment and worse from French officers.

An anti-racism march was also held Saturday in Paris despite a police ban but it came off peacefully.

Pylas reported from London. Daniel Cole reported from Marseille, France.

Follow all AP stories about global anti-racism protests and government reactions at https://apnews.com/GeorgeFloyd.