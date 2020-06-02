Thousands remain protesting in NYC streets, defying curfew

Police arrest a group of people after curfew in New York, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. New York City extended an 8 p.m. curfew all week as officials struggled Tuesday to stanch destruction and growing complaints that the nation's biggest city was reeling out of control night by night. Associated Press

Police block protesters from exiting the Manhattan Bridge in New York, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. New York City extended an 8 p.m. curfew all week as officials struggled Tuesday to stanch destruction and growing complaints that the nation's biggest city was reeling out of control night by night. Associated Press

Health workers take a knee in solidarity with protesters as they take part in a protest during a march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.Â Associated Press

Protesters take part in a solidarity march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York.Â Floyd died May 25 after being restrained by Minneapolis police. Associated Press

Protesters raise their fist in front of Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the New York mayor, during a protest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Associated Press

NYPD Deputy Chief McCarthy takes a knee near protesters and other officers as they take part in a march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.Â Associated Press

New York Police Department officers walk along with protesters march through midtown as part of a demonstration Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Associated Press

Nurses and doctors from Mount Sinai Union Square cheer protesters at Union Square Park as part of a demonstration Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Associated Press

Protesters raise their hands at Foley Square as part of a demonstration Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Associated Press

Protester raise his voice during a demonstration Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Associated Press

Protesters raise their fist as they march through midtown as part of a demonstration Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Associated Press

Protesters march through midtown as part of a demonstration Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Associated Press

Members of the clergy lead protesters in the Prayerful Protest march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. Associated Press

Paster James Roberson leads a prayer with protesters during the Prayerful Protest march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Associated Press

Protesters arrive for the Prayerful Protest march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. Associated Press

Clergy members pray with protesters during the Prayerful Protest march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Floyd, a black man died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press

Protesters pray during the Prayerful Protest march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers May 25. Associated Press

NYPD Deputy Police Chief McCarthy greets protesters as they take part in a solidarity march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York.Â Floyd, a black man died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press

Protesters raise their hands near Foley Square on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, as part of a demonstration against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press

Sidnoma Ouango wears a President Barack Obama sweat shirt while waiting to join a community effort to help store owners clean up, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Fordham Road area of the Bronx borough of New York. Protesters broke into stores Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Volunteers Christian Tyler and Ashante West, right, carry brooms after participating in a community cleanup effort as they walk by a boarded up pawnbroker's store, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Fordham Road area of the Bronx borough of New York. Protesters broke into stores Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Natalie Colon, left, an employee with Paradise Pawn, is helped by community volunteer Jode Santana to clean up broken glass windows, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Fordham Road area of the Bronx borough of New York. Protesters broke into the store Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Workers protectively board up a store, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, on Madison Avenue in New York. Protesters broke nearby windows Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

A window has been shattered at a Harman audio equipment store, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, on Madison Avenue in New York. Protesters broke into the store Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Community volunteers with brooms, dust pans and garbage bags walk to help store owners clean up, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Fordham Road area of the Bronx borough of New York. Protesters broke into stores Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

A shoe lies in the middle of shattered glass at a Madison Avenue store, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Protesters broke into the store Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Foster Akuoko, the owner of Planet Pharmacy, looks around his ransacked store, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Fordham Road area of the Bronx borough of New York. Protesters broke into stores Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

King Fahie stands in front of a boarded up store, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Fordham Road area of the Bronx borough of New York. Protesters broke into the store Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Fahie posed for friends because, "I grew up in the movement. I grew up living the struggle. I grew up in protest." Associated Press

In this Monday, June 1, 2020, photo, shoes are seen through a hole in the damaged glass in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, a borough of New York after continued protests against the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Associated Press

Protesters march across the Brooklyn Bridge as part of a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press

A woman walks by a boarded up Balenciaga store, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, on Madison Avenue in New York. Protesters broke the window Monday night in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, Associated Press

A sidewalk is spray painted with graffiti about New York City's curfew order, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. In New York City, nonviolent demonstrations against police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, were punctuated by people smashing storefront windows near Rockefeller Center and breaching the doors into the storied Macy's store, littering parts of Manhattan with broken glass. Associated Press

Pants hang in a store behind a shattered glass window, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, on Madison Avenue in New York. Protesters broke the widow Monday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Protesters gather at Foley Square on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, as part of a demonstration against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press

Police arrest protesters refusing to get off the streets during an imposed curfew while marching in a solidarity rally calling for justice regarding the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Thousands of demonstrators defiantly remained on the streets of New York City well past the 8 p.m. curfew put in place Tuesday by officials struggling to stanch destruction seen on other nights and growing complaints that the nation's biggest city was reeling out of control.

Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on a citywide curfew, moving it up from 11 p.m. the night before, but rejected urging from President Donald Trump and an offer from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to bring in the National Guard.

'Everyone, time to go home so we can keep people safe,' he said on WINS-AM radio shortly after the curfew took effect.

Protesters continued winding through the streets, mostly in Manhattan and Brooklyn, throughout the evening following the May 25 death of George Floyd and other recent racially charged killings.

"I'm surprised," said Risha Munoz, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, where at points they were greeted with cheers and horns by onlookers in building windows. 'I didn't think they were gonna let us go on, but we just kept on moving and we're not stopping."

'Something has to break, and it's not going to be us,' said Evan Kutcher, one of hundreds of demonstrators who stood outside the Barclays Center chanting Floyd's name Tuesday evening.

Police began making arrests around 9 p.m. and shut down parts of the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan, blocking it off to huge crowds of protesters. The police department announced it would not allow vehicle traffic south of 96th Street in Manhattan after curfew, though residents, essential workers, buses and truck deliveries were exempt.

'We're going to have a tough few days. We're going to beat it back,' de Blasio, a Democrat, said in announcing that the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would remain through Sunday.

Jane Rossi said she witnessed officers rip a man out of his car and arrest him in Chelsea around 10:45 p.m.

The car was behind a group of several hundred protesters that had roamed Manhattan peacefully since leaving Trump Tower at 8 p.m. Tensions had risen moments earlier when some in the group began trying to damage a bike rental station and banged on the windows of a JCPenny's. The vast majority of the crowd moved to stop the them.

Officers surrounded the car and arrested the driver moments later.

'They were just driving behind the protesters making sure that we were safe,' Rossi said. 'They were part of the protest.'

Protests continued in New York City and across the country Tuesday following the death of Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on Floyd's neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

While de Blasio insisted the city would put a stop to the violence and vandalism that have marred largely peaceful mass demonstrations surrounding Floyd's death, both the Republican president and the Democratic governor laid into the city's handling of the mayhem thus far.

'The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night,' Cuomo said at a briefing in Albany. 'Look at the videos. It was a disgrace.'

He said the mayor was underestimating the problem and the nation's largest police force wasn't deployed in sufficient numbers, though the city had said it doubled the usual police presence.

Cuomo's remarks infuriated the New York Police Department's highest-ranking uniformed member, Chief of Department Terence Monahan. Officers are 'giving their blood to keep this city safe,' he told the New York Post, adding that he'd been hit by a bike and bloodied himself while arresting suspects Monday night. Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi later said the governor "has respect and confidence in the NYPD" and felt the mayor should put more officers on the streets.

Unprompted, Cuomo brought up the possibility of using his power as governor to replace the mayor and deploy the National Guard over de Blasio's objections, then immediately shot down the idea as legally impractical and unnecessary.

On Twitter, Trump urged a 7 p.m. curfew and National Guard deployment in his native city.

'The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast!' he wrote.

But de Blasio said the NYPD was 'best equipped' to handle the lawbreaking, arguing that bringing in the National Guard risked fueling worse conflict in a city on edge.

"We will regret it if we bring outside armed forces,' he said. 'When you bring in people not trained for the circumstance but still with loaded weapons and put under horrible stress, really bad things happen.'

The mayhem over the last four nights has clearly challenged the 36,000-officer police force, which has a reputation as a muscular, well-resourced agency that has driven down crime and faced down terror threats in the nation's biggest city.

On Monday night and early Tuesday, police again struggled to keep up with, let alone get ahead of, roving groups of people bashing their way into shops, including Macy's flagship Manhattan store.

De Blasio said officials expected problems farther downtown, as had happened the night before, and 'adjustments were made' once officials realized that the hot spots had shifted.

Nearly 700 people were arrested overnight, and several officers were injured. A sergeant was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said. Video also showed a group of people hitting a police officer with pieces of wreckage until he pulled his gun and they ran.

Contributing were Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak, Jim Mustian, Tom Hays, Deepti Hajela and Karen Matthews in New York. Michael Hill and Marina Villeneuve reported from Albany.