IN-Dem-Delg-SumD
Updated 6/2/2020 9:05 PM
3,194 of 5,107 precincts - 63 percent
x-Joe Biden 56
Bernie Sanders 0
Michael Bloomberg 0
Pete Buttigieg 0
Tulsi Gabbard 0
Amy Klobuchar 0
Tom Steyer 0
Elizabeth Warren 0
Andrew Yang 0
AP Elections 06-02-2020 22:05
