 

IN-Dem-Delg-SumD

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/2/2020 9:05 PM




3,194 of 5,107 precincts - 63 percent


x-Joe Biden 56

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bernie Sanders 0

Michael Bloomberg 0

Pete Buttigieg 0

Tulsi Gabbard 0

Amy Klobuchar 0

Tom Steyer 0

Elizabeth Warren 0

Andrew Yang 0


AP Elections 06-02-2020 22:05

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 