Apple Music to launch its 1st radio show in Africa

FILE - This June 23, 2019 file photo shows DJ Cuppy at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Apple Music announced Thursday that 'Africa Now Radio' will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and more. Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ, will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. EDT. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Apple Music is launching its first radio show in Africa.

The streaming platform announced Thursday that 'Africa Now Radio with Cuppy' will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and more.

Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ and music producer, will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. EDT.

'The show represents a journey from West to East and North to South, but importantly a narrative of Africa then to Africa now,' Cuppy in a statement.

African music and artists have found success outside of the continent and onto the pop charts in both the U.S. and U.K. in recent years. Acts like Drake and BeyoncÃ© have borrowed the sound for their own songs, while performers like South African DJ Black Coffee as well as Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Mr Eazi - all with roots in Nigeria - continue to gain attention and have become household names.

Apple Music's announcement comes the same week Universal Music Group said it was launching Def Jam Africa, a new division of the label focused on representing hip-hop, Afrobeat and trap talent in Africa. The label said it will be based in Johannesburg and Lagos but plans to sign talent from all over the continent.