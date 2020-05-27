AP PHOTOS: Olympic dreams for locked-down Venezuela athletes

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, rides across an empty Bolivar Avenue amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, puts on a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic before training in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, returns her bike to her home after training on her roof, where she enjoys the view and perform certain moves that she cannot do on the uneven pavement, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, shows her Olympic rings tattoo, a reference to her competing at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, stretches at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, receives electro-stimulation pads on her back during a muscle relaxation session with her physical therapist at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, wears a face mask while training in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Photographed through a window, Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, does muscle relaxation exercises with her physical therapist at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, stretches at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, reacts to pain during a muscle relaxation session with her physical therapist at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, lies on the floor during a muscle relaxation session with her physical therapist at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Associated Press

Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, trains alone in his studio, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 24, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Diaz arrives to his studio six times a week to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which he has already qualified for. Associated Press

Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, checks his cell phone in his dojo, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 24, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Diaz arrives to his studio six times a week to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which he has already qualified for. Associated Press

Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, ties his black belt before training in his dojo, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 24, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Diaz arrives to his studio six times a week to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which he has already qualified for. Associated Press

Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, prepares to train alone in his dojo, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 24, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Diaz arrives to his studio six times a week to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which he has already qualified for. Associated Press

Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, trains alone in his apartment in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Associated Press

Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, teaches combat movements to Irish students online from his home in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or in a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Associated Press

Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, stretches at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or in a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Associated Press

Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, stretches after training at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or in a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Associated Press