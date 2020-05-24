Netanyahu heads to court as 1st sitting Israeli PM on trial

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2020, file, photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting, in Jerusalem. An Israeli court on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appear for the opening of his criminal trial in Jerusalem on Sunday. (Gali Tibbon/Pool via AP, File) Associated Press

Supporters of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold banners and wave Israeli flags outside his residence in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heading to court to face corruption charges in the first criminal trial ever against a sitting Israeli leader. The Hebrew writing say " Netanyahu. you will never walk alone". Associated Press

A poster depicts Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu superimposed in a court defendant's dock, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 24, 2020. His long-awaited criminal trial begins Sunday in Jerusalem. Associated Press

A banner of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is behind a a barrier during a protest by supporters of Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heading to court to face corruption charges in the first criminal trial ever against a sitting Israeli leader. The Hebrew writing say " Netanyahu. you will never walk alone". Associated Press

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is lashing out at Israel's justice system, saying his trial on corruption charges is an attempt to 'depose' him.

Prime Minister Benjamin spoke Sunday as he arrived at a Jerusalem courthouse for the start of his trial.

He called the trial an 'attempt to eliminate the will of the people' and an 'attempt to depose a strong right-wing leader.'

He accused police and prosecutors of conspiring to 'tailor'a case against him and called the claims 'contaminated' and exaggerated.

Several members of his Likud party stood alongside him in support.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heading to court Sunday to face corruption charges in the first criminal trial ever against a sitting Israeli leader.

Netanyahu is set to appear at the opening hearing at a Jerusalem district court, after his request to have his lawyers represent him instead was rejected. The courthouse was drawing crowds of supporters, protesters and media hoping to witness Netanyahu enter the building, where he will hear the arraignment against him.

The dramatic scene comes just days after the long-serving leader swore in his new government, breaking more than a year of political stalemate following three inconclusive elections.

Netanyahu held his first Cabinet meeting with the new government just hours before heading to court. Neither he nor any of his ministers addressed the looming trial but the country's outgoing religious affairs minister wished Netanyahu that 'God will bring the truth out' at his trial.

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in a series of corruption cases stemming from ties to wealthy friends. He is accused of accepting lavish gifts and offering to grant favors to powerful media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage of him and his family. He denies the charges and has lashed out at the media, police, prosecution and courts of forging a conspiracy to oust him. It comes after years of scandals swirling around the family.

Netanyahu and his allies have spent months lashing out the country's law enforcement system, and the charges against him have deeply divided the nation.

Ahead of the trial, two sets of protests and counter-protests gathered outside the courthouse and the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem. Dozens of Netanyahu supporters outside the District Court in east Jerusalem wore masks with the prime minister's face and held posters lambasting the attorney general who indicted him.

'We won't allow an image of Netanyahu being humiliated,' said Ran Carmi Buzaglo, one of the protesters at the court. 'The only reason that they forced him to come here, even though the law allows him to be absent, is to show an image of him in the defendant's chair.'

Across town, several hundred anti-Netanyahu demonstrators gathered outside his residence wearing face masks and t-shirts with the words 'crime minister' and bearing posters calling for his resignation. They faced off across police barricades with the prime minister's backers.

Several of Netanyahu's Likud party ministers, including the newly appointed internal security minister who overseas the police, said they would arrive to the court to back him.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused them of fomenting violence and trying to intimidate the judges. 'Netanyahu is trying to drag us into a civil war to save himself from trial,' he told the YNet website.

Netanyahu's court appearance Sunday caps a three-year investigation. It also comes after more than a year of political turmoil, with three inconclusive elections - each seen as a referendum on Netanyahu - finally ending last month when the Israeli leader and his main rival, former army chief Benny Gantz, came to a power-sharing deal.

As part of their power-sharing deal, Netanyahu will remain prime minister for the next 18 months, and alternative prime minister for the 18 months after, and will not be legally required to step down during what is expected to be a lengthy trial.

Netanyahu's proceedings were supposed to begin in March, but were delayed by his justice minister who issued restrictions on the courts amid the coronavirus crisis.

Associated Press writer Ilan Ben Zion contributed to this report.