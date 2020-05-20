AP PHOTOS: How the virus changed my street -- for the better

Nanette Street looks out her window as she remains home observing lockdown guidelines due to the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Unable to go out she has been baking and sewing scrub bags for frontline health workers at home.Â Associated Press

Jude 5, and Zofia 4, play in their pajamas outside their door at home while their mom, Katharine, looks out from her door while on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Katharine was furloughed and has taken advantage of the extra time her leave from work has given her. She contacted "Safer Places", a women's refuge from domestic violence and has organized donations to the organization from all the neighbors. Associated Press

Cristopher Talbot-Ponsonby, a lifetime resident of Berkhamsted, England, looks out of his window during the coronavirus outbreak Thursday, April 2, 2020. Before he retired from working in the English Heritage office he photocopied some records that show the street where he lives appeared on the surveyors maps around 1908.Â Associated Press

Chloe Kelly stands at her door dressed up and in a hard hat in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, April 3, 2020. Despite the lockdown Chloe and her sister Olivia enjoy dressing up even if they have no where to go. They are enjoying spending time at home with their parents Jenny and Rob. Associated Press

Theresa and Bill Dallender enjoy an impromptu concert from their neighbor across the street, Clare O'Connell, a concert cello player and her husband Dom Shovelton, as they sit in their front garden enjoying a glass of wine in Berkhamsted, England, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street.Â Associated Press

Isaac Skelding stands outside his front door as the neighbor's cat looks inside his house in Berkhamsted, England, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Isaac who plays for Watford football club's under 7s, has gone from four training sessions and two matches a week to no football at all as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.Â Associated Press

Ben Fox holds his youngest son Sam upside down as Joseph, 7, and Stella 9, peek from behind him, as his family stays at home due to the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, March 28, 2020. As the lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street.Â Associated Press

Ava Pendergast, 7, and Jessica Pendergast, 3, get their scooters ready for their daily mid-day exercise as the government lockdown guidelines allowed families one outing a day during the first 7 weeks of lockdown in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, April 4, 2020.Â As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street.Â Associated Press

Bob and Sue Parsons look out from their window in Berkhamsted, England, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Bob and his wife Sue have lived there for 40 years. They have seen changes on the street but this is by far the strangest time they have lived through.Â Associated Press

Ellie Davis looks out from her living room window surrounded by posters she made to thank the National Health Service in Berkhamsted, England, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Ellie who is in her last year at primary, is now homeschooling as all schools closed due to coronavirus pandemic. She hopes to get back to school before the end of the summer term to celebrate finishing primary school with her classmates. Associated Press

Clare O'Connell, a Concert cellist and her husband Dom Shovelton, a composer, offer an impromptu concert from their front door as neighbors flocked to listen while observing social distancing on the street in Berkhamsted, London, Saturday, May, 2, 2020. As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street. Associated Press

Jessica Pendergast listens to concert cellist Clare O'Connell and her husband Dom Shovelton offer an impromptu concert from their front door in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Neighbors flocked to listen while observing social distancing on the street.Â Associated Press

Jo Banks drinks a shandy in her front garden decorated with bunting and a Union Jack during Victory in Europe Day celebrations in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, May 8, 2020. Associated Press

Louise and Will Jenkins look at Clementine curtsey as she prepares for her ballet lesson on Zoom in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, April 4, 2020. As school and clubs have stopped due to coronavirus many of the lessons for children have gone online.Â Associated Press

Catherine and Lloyde embrace in Berkhamsted, England, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The couple are happy to be reunited after a long month separation when Lloyde, who had been visiting Los Angeles for work, was caught up in the lockdown and unable to travel back home. Associated Press

The Bowden family, Helen, Richard William and Tom look out from their window during the lockdown as they observe social distancing due to coronavirus in Berkhamsted, England, Sunday, May 3, 2020. As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street. Associated Press

Astrid 5, and Martha 3, enjoy a scoot along their home's alley and a little freedom during the Easter holidays in Berkhamsted, England, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Matt Leuw, their dad, recently recovered from the coronavirus and self isolated at home. Rachel, their mom, works as a program manager at the NHS Royal Free Hospital. Associated Press

Nyree O'Brien, a music teacher and neighbor plays the flute as she directs a socially distant concert during Victory in Europe Day in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, May 8, 2020. Associated Press

Kirsty, husband Dennis, Sophie, 8, and George, 6, enjoy a Carlton family favorite game of Twister in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, April 10, 2020. Associated Press

Amelie and her sister Camille watch from their front window as the lockdown enters it's third week along with their parents Victoria and Damian Kerr in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Victoria and Damian are both working full-time from home, but are enjoying the chance the lockdown has given them to spend more time together as a family despite it's challenges. Associated Press

Jenny and Rob Kelly sip wine next to their recycling bin as they enjoy an impromptu cello concert from their neighbor outside their home in Berkhamsted, England, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street. Associated Press

Meg Johnson-Jones, right, who is painting a mural to acknowledge workers in the National Health Service looks at Ivy shake her paw with her dad Mat Seymour, a fireman, at the back of their house in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, May 2, 2020. As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street. Associated Press

Neighbors gather to play "We'll meet again" for a socially distant concert during Victory in Europe Day celebrations during the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, May 8, 2020. As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street. Associated Press

Photographer Elizabeth Dalziel's family, Ben, 10, right, and Joe, 7, left, clap along with her husband Rob Hodge as people come out to cheer for the National Health Service and frontline workers in Berkhamsted, England, Thursday, April 16, 2020. As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on our street. Associated Press