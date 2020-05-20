Police: 1 in custody after reported shooting in retail area
Updated 5/20/2020 10:57 PM
PHOENIX -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting was reported in the area of the Phoenix-area Westgate shopping and entertainment district, Glendale police said.
Glendale police said Wednesday evening that early information from dispatch indicates two people were shot and one person was taken in to custody.
Police were shutting down the area for safety, authorities said.
