5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd during a campaign rally in Kansas City, Mo. In an effort to ease concerns about his age, the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee has said he wouldn't seek reelection if his mental or physical health declined. He has also referred to himself as a 'transition candidate," acting as a bridge to a younger generation of leadership. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2008, file photo, Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy watches from the sideline as his team plays the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Cleveland. Dungy is the first African-American head coach to win a Super Bowl and has been a strong advocate of more diversity in coaching hires. Associated Press

FILE - In this Saturday, May 16, 2020, file photo, a protester with an image of Ahmaud Arbery on a mask joins others gathering outside the Glynn County Courthouse for a rally to protest the shooting of Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. A video released Monday shows police in Georgia attempting to search Arbery's parked car in 2017 and when he refuses and attempts to walk back to the vehicle an officer tried to tase him. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE: In this June 26, 2019, file photo, smoke and flames billow from burning narcotics during a destruction ceremony on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Narcotics police in Myanmar have seized a large amount of liquid fentanyl, providing the first evidence that the synthetic opioid is being produced in quantity in Southeast Asia's infamous Golden Triangle region. Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. VIDEO SURFACES OF POLICE CONFRONTATION WITH ARBERY A video from 2017 shows police in Georgia attempting to search Ahmaud Arbery's parked car, and when he refuses to let them and begins to walk back to the vehicle an officer tries to tase him.

2. BIDEN HIRES FORMER KAMALA HARRIS AIDE The granddaughter of civil rights leader CÃ©sar ChÃ¡vez is joining Joe Biden's campaign to help with Latino outreach.

3. 'SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS' A U.N. investigative team cites new evidence that should strengthen cases against Islamic State extremists of crimes against the Yazidi minority in 2014.

4. MYANMAR SEIZES LARGE AMOUNT OF LIQUID FENTANYL The discovery provides the first evidence that the synthetic opioid is being produced in quantity in Southeast Asia's infamous Golden Triangle region.

5. ROONEY RULE AMENDED The NFL is expanding the hiring rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions, the AP has learned.