Venezuelans struggle to educate kids amid pandemic lockdown

A teacher carries a box of student schoolwork down an empty hallway at the closed "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The doors are closed and classrooms are empty at the "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness, school in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Classes have been suspended in Venezuela since March 13 due to the lockdown amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Teacher Elizabeth Franco, right, corrects the schoolwork of a student brought by his mother at the Dr. Guillermo Delgado Palacios school in the Del Valle neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 4, 2020. Franco goes a few hours every day to the school to correct homework because she does not have a smart phone or internet at home to teach remotely.

A sign hangs on a closed gate at the Dr. Guillermo Delgado Palacios school, that reads in Spanish "Each family a school," as a parent walks by in the Del Valle neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 4, 2020.

A basketball court sits empty at the closed "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Classes have been suspended in Venezuela since March 13 due to the lockdown amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Leidy Martinez helps her children Osmeiber, 9, right, and Joandry, 12, with online homework at their home in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Leidy's children, both with Asperger syndrome, get their schoolwork via WhatsApp or Facebook while schools are closed amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

A student waits at the entrance of her school "Fe y Alegria,' or Faith and Happiness, as her mother drops off her homework in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Teachers sing Happy Birthday to fellow teacher Zulis Villanueva, sitting right, using sweetbread instead of cake, at the closed "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

A teacher checks a student list and holds homework brought by students' parents who do not have internet at home, at the "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school, in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Kindergarten student Ana Paula Sotillo does schoolwork at her home, located right next to her school "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness, closed amid the new coronavirus lockdown in the Las Mayas neighbored of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Sotillo and her brother live with their grandparents who do not have internet, so her teacher drops off her assignments.

First grader Sofia flies a kite on the rooftop of her home after finishing homework in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. On this day, a government organization lent Sophia a tablet so she can do her homework online, however, she does not have internet at home, and the father of one of her dance class mates is helping out by downloading her assignments once a week.

Parents who do not have internet at home copy their children's assignments from a billboard at the entrance of their closed school Dr. Guillermo Delgado Palacios in the Del Valle neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 4, 2020.

A folder made by hand containing the schoolwork of a pupil named Camila, who identified it with a drawing of herself instead of photo, sits in a box at the closed "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school cafeteria in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Yolanda Avila watches over her niece Sofia, a first grader, doing homework at their home, which does not have internet in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Avila manages to get her niece's work to and from the school through the celular data plan of her sister, who lives with them, but when they are out of data, they must use her sister's office internet to connect.

Homework delivered by parents who do not have internet at home sits organized in boxes inside an empty classroom at the closed "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness, school in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

A teacher wearing surgical gloves amid the new coronavirus pandemic corrects homework from students who do not have internet at home, at the closed "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in the Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Maria Figueroa, a 34-year-old mother of four, fails to connect to the internet to send pictures of her sons' homework back to their teachers, from the roof of her apartment, which has gone two weeks without running water in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

CARACAS, Venezuela -- MarÃ­a Figueroa often climbs onto the rooftop of her building in Venezuela's capital clutching a phone and laptop looking for a signal and has paid to run an internet cable to her neighbor's home, as she struggles to educate her children remotely amid a coronavirus lockdown.

But these work-arounds often end in frustration, she says, reflecting the difficulties of teaching children online in technology-challenged Venezuela, where flipping on the light switch can be a luxury and a strong internet connection a dream. The government of President NicolÃ¡s Maduro has closed schools and ordered teachers and students to finish the year remotely amid the pandemic.

'It's the most important tool we could have right now,' said Figueroa of the spotty internet service. 'And it's the least reliable.'

Figueroa, 34, considers herself lucky to have a smartphone and laptop on loan from work as an office assistant. But they're often useless because she has no internet connection in her poor Caracas neighborhood of Catia, and the telephone rarely gets a signal inside her apartment.

So she, like many Venezuelan parents, scramble to make do. She says she takes photographs of her children's written homework and quickly hits 'send' when a signal appears. She also paid a neighbor $5 - more than most earn here in a month - to run a 50-meter (165-foot) cable to their home and connect.

Venezuela was among Latin America's first nations that went on lockdown shortly after the first cases of the novel coronavirus were discovered here in mid-March. Officials say they've so far detected fewer than 500 cases and they attribute 10 deaths to the virus. Critics of Venezuela's socialist government say that's an under-count and warn it could easily spread in a country with extreme shortages of medical equipment and medicines. Maduro has extended a quarantine to mid-June, and many residents fear it could go much longer.

An estimated 5 million Venezuelans have fled amid a deep economic crisis, and many of the 25 million staying behind go without reliable electricity and running water. While parents say they want their children to complete the school year even from home, not every family in Venezuela has access to the internet or smartphones.

Administrators at the Faith and Joy School in Las Mayas neighborhood of Caracas said they've connected up to 90% of their students, sending home assignments through the apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. But many parents have to borrow neighbors' phones to get their children's assignments.

Nearly 17 million Venezuelans have internet access, reports Conatel, Venezuela 's telecommunications regulatory agency. However, over half of homes report that every day their internet fails, the Venezuelan Observatory of Public Services reported in December.

For students who can't get online at all, the school set up cardboard boxes in the cafeteria where parents drop off their child's homework. Teachers correct it and put it in notebooks to be picked up along with another two weeks of homework.

At nearby Dr. Guillermo Delgado Palacios School, some parents visit the campus to copy their children's homework by hand from boards posted at the school entrance.

Teacher Elizabeth Franco, wearing rubber gloves and a face mask in her empty classroom, said she doesn't have the technology to receive students' homework. Instead, she's worked out this system to see her through the end of the school year.

Parents say it's a lot of trouble, but it is the price of an education in trying times.

Figueroa has a 2-year-old, 11-year-old twins, and a 13-year-old son. She raises them alone after her husband migrated to find work.

'Imagine, I'm here alone with my four children,' she said. 'I can only handle so much.'