5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers fans and a memorial are reflected in the window of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., following reports of NBA star Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash in southern California. The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by the late Kobe Bryant has retired his 'œMamba' nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon's death in a helicopter crash. The Thousand Oaks-based facility announced Tuesday, May 12, 2020, it would return to its original name of Sports Academy and retire the 'œMamba' name to the rafters. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally in Los Angeles. Biden would have to do more than select a Latina running mate to win over Hispanics whose support could be crucial to winning the presidency, according to activists who are warning the presumptive Democratic nominee not to take their community for granted. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Associated Press

In this May 6, 2020, photo, flanked by area ministers, the Rev. John Perry III, president of the Brunswick, Ga., NAACP, addresses members of the media in front of old city hall. The people who call Brunswick home say it's not the monstrous place it might appear to be in the wake of the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery after a pursuit by two armed white men. Perry was 'œpleasantly surprised that the people here have a great heart,' he said. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP) Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SPOTLIGHT ON CITY'S RACE LEGACY People who live in the small Georgia city where Ahmaud Arbery was slain say despite racial inequality, Brunswick is not the monstrous place it might appear.

2. PRESIDENT SEEKS TO CHANGE NARRATIVE WITH FLYNN CASE The Justice Department's move to dismiss the criminal case against the former national security adviser is spurring Donald Trump and his allies to reframe the Russia investigation as a 'œdeep state' plot.

3. WHERE BIDEN NEEDS TO MAKE INROADS The presumptive Democratic nominee is viewed with skepticism among some Latinos for his ties to deportation policies during the Obama administration.

4. '˜FAITHLESS ELECTORS' COME BEFORE SUPREME COURT Justices will take up the issue of whether presidential electors are bound to support the popular-vote winner in their state or can opt for someone else.

5. ATHLETIC FACILITY RETIRES '˜MAMBA' NICKNAME The California sports academy previously co-owned by Kobe Bryant rebrands itself nearly four months after the basketball icon's death in a helicopter crash.