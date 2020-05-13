 

Virus in New York: Ads to inform about troubling syndrome

  • Riders wear protective masks as they take a 7 train, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    Riders wear protective masks as they take a 7 train, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • A 7 train moves along Queens Blvd.. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    A 7 train moves along Queens Blvd.. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • A 7 train moves along Queens Blvd. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    A 7 train moves along Queens Blvd. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • Patrons wait for a 7 train Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    Patrons wait for a 7 train Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • A 7 train operator wears a protective mask while working, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    A 7 train operator wears a protective mask while working, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • Sparse traffic moves along 47th Avenue, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    Sparse traffic moves along 47th Avenue, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • A 7 train moves along Queens Blvd. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    A 7 train moves along Queens Blvd. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • A cyclist, wearing a protective mask, rides along Queens Blvd. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    A cyclist, wearing a protective mask, rides along Queens Blvd. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • A patron wears a protective mask while waiting on a platform for a 7 train Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    A patron wears a protective mask while waiting on a platform for a 7 train Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

  • A woman wearing a protective mask crosses Queens Blvd., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.

    A woman wearing a protective mask crosses Queens Blvd., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/13/2020 10:23 AM

NEW YORK -- New York City is launching a public service campaign to inform parents about a mysterious syndrome that is thought to be linked to COVID-19 and has been diagnosed in more than 80 children in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Digital ads alerting parents to the symptoms of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome will start Wednesday, de Blasio said, and ads on radio and TV, on bus shelters, and in community newspapers will follow.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'We have to rapidly inform families all over the city,' the mayor said.

The syndrome affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms including prolonged fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. Three children diagnosed with the syndrome have died in New York state, including one in New York City.

Of the 82 children diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in the city, 53 have tested positive either for COVID-19 or for antibodies for the disease, de Blasio said.

