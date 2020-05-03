San Francisco police chief bans 'thin blue line' face masks

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's police chief said the city's rank and file will wear neutral face coverings to diffuse a controversy that was sparked when officers sent to patrol a May Day protest wore masks adorned with the 'thin blue line' flag.

The police union ordered and distributed the masks emblazoned with black-and-white American flag with a blue stripe across the middle. The symbol is associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, a display of unity among police officers in response to the national Black Lives Matter movement.

In an email obtained by KTVU-TV, Chief Bill Scott told his officers Friday he considered the blue flag and stripe 'a meaningful expression to honor fallen officers." However, he worried that some may perceive the symbol as 'divisive and respectful.'

A retired civil rights lawyer told the San Francisco Chronicle the masks, which also includes the logo for the San Francisco Police Officers Association, violate a long-standing policy that bars police from expressing political opinions while wearing their uniforms.

'The thin blue line is a political symbol,' John Crew said. 'And it's a POA-branded mask. It's like wearing a political button.'

The police union president, Tony Montoya, said the union had shown the masks to Scott's command staff, and several of them had asked for more than one. The blue line 'represents law enforcement's separation of order and chaos,' he said.