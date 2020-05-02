Misery of Italy's migrants grows not from virus but lockdown

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, a man sits outside a house where 46 men, from Nigeria and Ghana live in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Monday, Southern Italy. The house has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Jimmy Donko, 43 from Ghana, walks in the darkness of the home where he lives with other 45 men, from Nigeria and Ghana, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. The home has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, a man sits outside an house where 46 men, from Nigeria and Ghana live in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. The house has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Jimmy Donko, 43 from Ghana, shows his room, illuminated by a ray of sunshine filtering through a broken shutter, in the house where he lives with other 45 men, from Nigeria and Ghana, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. The home has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Jimmy Donko, 43 from Ghana, shows the kitchen of the home where he lives with other 45 men, from Nigeria and Ghana, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. The home has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Appiah Kwasi, a cultural mediator from Ghana, enters the house where Jimmy Donko, 43 from Ghana, lives with other 45 men, from Nigeria and Ghana, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. The home has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Appiah Kwasi, a cultural mediator from Ghana, enters the home where 46 men, from Nigeria and Ghana live, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. The home has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, bicycles are parked in the house where Jimmy Donko, 43, from Ghana lives with other 45 men, from Nigeria and Ghana, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. The home has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Jimmy Donko, 43 from Ghana, right, waves in front of the house where he lives with other 45 men, from Nigeria and Ghana, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. The home has no running water, the dilapidated electrical system doesn't reach many rooms that are in the dark. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, a man uses an old bed frame as a stove as he cooks some chickens on the mattress springs surrounded by his home-mates, all migrants from Nigeria and Ghana, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Mary Sado Ofori, 33 year-old from Nigeria, walks into her her home in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. Mary Sado Ofori has three children, including a little baby. Normally she works as a hairdresser doing weaves and braids for other women, bringing in a little money. Now she cannot work. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Peter Ofori, husband of Mary Sado Ofori, 33 year-old, from Nigeria helps their daughter Happiness at their home in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. Mary Sado Ofori has three children, including a little baby. Normally she works as a hairdresser doing weaves and braids for other women, bringing in a little money. Now she cannot work. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Mary Sado Ofori, 33 year-old from Nigeria poses for a photo in her home in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. Mary Sado Ofori has three children, including a little baby. Normally she works as a hairdresser doing weaves and braids for other women, bringing in a little money. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Mary Sado Ofori, 33 year-old from Nigeria poses for a photo outside her home in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. Mary Sado Ofori has three children, including a little baby. Normally she works as a hairdresser doing weaves and braids for other women, bringing in a little money. Now she cannot work. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, father Daniele Moschetti, left, and Appiah Kwasi from Ghana, a cultural mediator, wait for a resident as they bring food to the people of Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. Father Daniele Moschetti spent a decade doing missionary work in the slums of Nairobi and now he finds his work to be similar in his own country. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, father Daniele Moschetti, right, and Appiah Kwasi from Ghana, a cultural mediator, explain migrants how to apply for food, as they walk in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. Father Daniele Moschetti spent a decade doing missionary work in the slums of Nairobi and now he finds his work to be similar in his own country. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, father Daniele Moschetti is seen trough a window of his van full of shopping bags as he brings food to the people of Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. Father Daniele Moschetti spent a decade doing missionary work in the slums of Nairobi and now he finds his work to be similar in his own country.They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, father Daniele Moschetti talks with Mercy Fred, a woman from Nigeria, after she received two bags with food in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, Mercy Fred, a woman from Nigeria, shows her shopping bags with food while thanking Father Daniele Moschetti for donating them, in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, a woman wearing a sanitary mask to protect against COVID-19 walks past a building in Castel Volturno, near Naples, Southern Italy. They are known as 'the invisibles,' the undocumented African migrants who, even before the coronavirus outbreak plunged Italy into crisis, barely scraped by as day laborers, prostitutes and seasonal farm hands. Locked down for two months in their overcrowded apartments, their hand-to-mouth existence has grown even more precarious with no work, no food and no hope. Associated Press