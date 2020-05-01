5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Anderson Cooper attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Cooper is a father, a milestone the CNN anchor says for a while he didn't believe would ever happen. Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, Thursday evening, April 30, 2020, on his show and in a lengthy Instagram post. His son was born on Monday via a surrogate, the newsman said, and is named after his father who died when Cooper was 10. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 29, 2020 file photo, Afghan special forces stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. mission in Afghanistan has for the first time refused to publicly release its data on insurgent attacks amid the implementation of a peace agreement between the U.S. and Taliban, a U.S. watchdog said Friday, May 1, 2020. Washington's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which monitors billions of dollars in U.S. aid to Afghanistan, expressed its concern in its quarterly report, which also discusses the reduction in ground operations of Afghan forces. Associated Press

FILE - In this this April 22, 2020, file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. The 'veepstakes' competition that unfolds every four years is one of the most unpredictable, often awkward, rituals of politics. That's especially true this time as the pandemic has overtaken the presidential campaign, forcing those thought to be in the running for the No. 2 spot to be even more creative in getting noticed. Whitmer wore a T-shirt on television emblazoned with the words 'that woman from Michigan,' a cheeky reference to President Donald Trump's dismissal of her. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool) Associated Press

FLE - In this Sept. 2, 2018, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR will get its season back on track starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without spectators, and the premier Cup Series plans to race four times in 10 days at a pair of iconic tracks. The revised schedule released Thursday, April 30, 2020, goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday races - fulfilling fans longtime plea for midweek events. Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. BIDEN EXPECTED TO ADDRESS SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION The presidential candidate will appear on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' to address the allegation by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade that he assaulted her in the 1990s.

2. 'EVERYONE'S WATCHING' To see who will be Joe Biden's running mate, with Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Gretchen Whitmer and Stacey Abrams believed to be potential picks.

3. WATCHDOG: US NIXES TALIBAN ATTACKS DATA Washington is eager for the U.S.-Taliban agreement to be viewed as successful so that Trump can meet his commitments on pulling troops out of Afghanistan.

4. START YOUR ENGINES NASCAR will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and then race three more times in a 10-day span.

5. MEET WYATT MORGAN COOPER CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is a father and he named his infant son after his dad who died when Cooper was 10.