Brooklyn neighborhood comes together to bury a stranger

Funeral director Amy Cunningham, of Fitting Tribute Funerals, center left, pins an embroidered nameplate to the casket of Winifred Pardo at Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. When 91-year-old Pardo died at last month, her family was in other states and couldn't be with her because of the coronavirus. So a Brooklyn funeral director turned to people in her own neighborhood for help. And people responded. One woman did some embroidery for the casket. Others sent over lilacs and daffodils. One of Pardo's daughter says she was touched by the gifts. Associated Press

Funeral director Amy Cunningham stands for a portrait holding a donated embroidered nameplate and flowers sourced from her neighbors for the funeral of Winifred Pardo, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. When 91-year-old Pardo died at last month, her family was in other states and couldn't be with her because of the coronavirus. So Cunningham turned to people in her own neighborhood for help. And people responded. One woman did some embroidery for the casket. Others sent over lilacs and daffodils. One of Pardo's daughter says she was touched by the gifts. Associated Press

This Oct. 2, 2016, photo shows Winifred Evers Pardo in Calverton, N.Y. When 91-year-old Pardo died at an assisted living facility in Manhattan, her family was in other states and couldn't be with her because of the coronavirus. So a Brooklyn funeral director turned to people in her own neighborhood for help. And people responded. One woman did some embroidery for the casket. Others sent over lilacs and daffodils. One of Pardo's daughter says she was touched by the gifts. (Beth Pardo via AP) Associated Press