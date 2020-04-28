5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

In this January, 2020 photo and made available on Monday April 27, 2020 by Mattel, Britain's Prince Harry poses for a photo during the recording of his introduction to the new animated special 'Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine'. Set when the the Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles was a boy, Thomas has to take Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, to Buckingham Palace to receive an honour. The special will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05 am on 2 May, 2020. (Dave Poultney/Mattel via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The federal appeals court in Washington, is giving the House another shot at forcing McGahn to appear before Congress. Nine of the Democratic-dominated court's 11 judges are hearing arguments by telephone Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in a dispute between House Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration over a subpoena for McGahn's testimony that was issued a year ago by a House committee. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, April 27, 2020, to announce the results of an investigation into the tragedy that killed 17 of the 31 people on board. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the North Korean government on April 12, 2020, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects inspects an air defense unit in western area, North Korea. Kim Jong Un's two-week absence from public view has inspired speculation and rumors, but past disappearances of North Korea's ruling elite frequently have simply shown the disconnect between insatiable curiosity about the country and the secrecy surrounding its leadership.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE '" In this April 22, 2020, file photo, Jim O'Bryan drops his election ballot in the drop box at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland. Ohio's primary voting comes to an end Tuesday, April 28, after state officials called off in-person voting just hours before the scheduled March 17 primary for public health reasons during the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. WHAT CAN BE A PRECURSOR TO ELECTION DAY Ohio's primary will be the nation's first major test of an almost fully mail-in balloting contest.

2. HOW KIM JONG UN'S ABSENCE MIGHT BE EXPLAINED The disappearance from public view show the disconnect between curiosity about what's happening inside the isolated nation and the secrecy surrounding its leadership.

3. MISSOURI DUCK BOAT DEATHS REPORT DUE The NTSB had urged the U.S. Coast Guard to require that amphibious boats be upgraded to better stay afloat when flooded, and to remove barriers to escape, such as canopies.

4. HOUSE PRESSING RUSSIA INTERFERENCE TESTIMONY An appellate court in Washington, D.C., is giving Democrats another shot at forcing former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress.

5. 'A COMFORTING, FAMILIAR FACE' Prince Harry records a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children's favorite Thomas the Tank Engine.