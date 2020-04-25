What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

People enjoy the warm spring weather on the shore of the Lake Geneva, while gatherings of more than 5 people is currently prohibited in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Laurent Gillieron Keystone via AP) Associated Press

In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 photo, Romelia Barrientos, foreground, and other seamstresses work on edge binding and installing elastic on face masks at the Georgia Expo in Suwanee, Ga. The company has pivoted from sewing curtains to sewing cloth face masks. As business restrictions ease companies are preparing to open, but one key ingredient to safety is nearly impossible to find, personal protective equipment. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

A man gets sanitized in a cabin while leaving a slum in Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 25, 2020. A tentative easing around the world of coronavirus lockdowns gathered pace Saturday with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country's 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards. Associated Press

A woman passes through a sanitizer cabin while entering a slum during lockdown to check the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 25, 2020. India is one of the most crowded places on Earth, a nation where social distancing is impossible for millions. Mumbai has a population density of 77,000 people per square mile, nearly three times higher than New York City, which crowding helped turn into one of the world's deadliest epicenters. Associated Press

Puppets are attached to a street pole with a piece of cloth with writing reading "Now and always resistance (even sanitary) on the 75th anniversary of the Italian Liberation Day, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Italy's annual commemoration of its liberation from Nazi occupation is celebrated on April 25 but lockdown measures in the coronavirus-afflicted country mean no marches can be held this year and the National Association of Italian Partisans has invited all to sing 'Bella Ciao", a communist resistance anthem. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus, with Vice President Mike Pence nearby, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Washington. Associated Press

Two women wear protective masks on the south bank of the river Thames, as the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak continues, in London, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Associated Press

A man sits alone on a bench on the beach of lake Malaren, during the coronavirus outbreak in Satra south east of Stockholm, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Associated Press

A girl looks out from a window with a dog during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, April 25, 2020. As governments around the world try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, India has launched one of the most draconian social experiments in history, locking down its entire population, including an estimated 176 million people who struggle to survive on $1.90 a day or less. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 23, 2020, file photo, a man stands in the middle of Broadway to take a photo where the streets and sidewalks are normally filled in Nashville, Tenn. Many Nashville musicians have been without steady work for more than five weeks since the city shut down its clubs to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Associated Press

This photo provided by the Australian Embassy in Paris, shows Australian Defense Attache to France Colonel Joel Dooley and ADF members paying their respects at the tomb of the unknown soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Saturday April 25, 2020, on the occasion of Anzac Day. With France in coronavirus lockdown, there were no crowds to mark ANZAC Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand for those who served in all wars. (Simon Patching/Australian Embassy in France via AP) Associated Press

Some governments have begun easing their coronavirus restrictions, with India reopening neighborhood stores that serve many of its 1.3 billion people. In the U.S., Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have also begun loosening restrictions despite warnings from health officials that it may be too soon.

President Donald Trump says he was just being sarcastic when he made a suggestion about injecting disinfectant to combat the coronavirus.

The role of the U.S. Congress is being visibly diminished despite approving record sums of virus aid. But changing the rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes or hold hearings from home would be unprecedented in House and Senate history - the Constitution requires lawmakers be 'present' for most action.

The coronavirus lockdown is proving a particularly trying ordeal in France for children with disabilities and their families who are struggling to care for them at home now that special schools and support programs have been shut down.

Here are some of AP's top stories Saturday on the world's coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:

- Nearly two months after an embarrassing end to his presidential campaign, Mike Bloomberg is again deploying his massive personal fortune - this time to combat the coronavirus.

- Nashville has a vibrant music industry and is known as the home of country music. But many musicians have been unable to collect unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

- Anzac Day, which marks the landing of New Zealand and Australian soldiers on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915, is observed in a muted way.

AP FACT CHECK:

Sunlight may be a disinfectant for the spirit, but there's no proof it will make the pandemic go away. Without declaring that it would, President Donald Trump is again giving traction to a theory that could prompt people to let down their guard around others outside.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is to wash one's hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

Phones should also be washed. Here's how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.

ONE NUMBER:

- TWO TRILLION: The dollar amount that Congress has committed to sustain the U.S. economy during the outbreak.

IN OTHER NEWS:

- OFT-MALIGNED ACCENT GETS RESPECT: The New York accent gets some respect during the coronavirus crisis.

- GAZA FACTORIES: For the first time in years, sewing factories in the Gaza Strip are back to working at full capacity, producing masks, gloves and protective gowns.

