S. Korea says N. Korea has fired suspected cruise missiles
Posted4/14/2020 7:00 AM
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the projectiles - presumed to be cruise missiles - were fired from the North's eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning.
It says South Korea's military is monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. It gave no further details.
In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
