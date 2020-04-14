5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

An area resident smiles after being able to retrieve a set of keys from the remains of a relative's car in this Bassfield, Miss., neighborhood, Monday, April 13, 2020. The community was one of many in Mississippi swept by a series of tornadoes, Sunday afternoon and evening. Associated Press

In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo, Pakistani children take part in rally against child abuse, in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Associated Press collected dozens of police reports from police stations across Pakistan that allege sexual harassment, rape and physical abuse by Islamic clerics teaching in madrassas or religious schools in Pakistan, where many of the country's poorest study. Associated Press

A home had its roof torn off after a tornado ripped through Monroe, La. just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020 causing damage to a neighborhood and the regional airport. (Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via AP) Associated Press

Chiara Colicchia kisses Arianna Sacripante during a training session at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography. Associated Press

Roger Dyess surveys what is left of his home, campers and trailers Monday, April 13, 2020 in Carson, Miss. Dyess had left the house minutes before the house was hit by a tornado. The community was one of many in Mississippi swept by a series of tornadoes, Sunday afternoon and evening. Associated Press

Sarah Cook looks at the remnants of houses and mobile homes in this Bassfield, Miss., neighborhood, Monday, April 13, 2020. The neighborhood, nicknamed Harper Town because of the same named relatives that lived on the street, was almost completely demolished by a tornado. The community was one of many in Mississippi swept by a series of tornadoes, Sunday afternoon and evening. Associated Press

1. MORE THAN 30 DEAD AS STORMS TEAR THROUGH SOUTHEAST: As the country hunkers down to battle coronavirus, severe weather has left more than 1 million homes and businesses without power amid floods and mudslides.

2. NORTH KOREA FIRES BARRAGE OF MISSILES: South Korea's military says a barrage of North Korean missiles fired from both the ground and fighter jets has splashed down on the waters off the country's east coast a major show of force on the eve of a key state anniversary in the North and parliamentary elections in the rival South.

3. SETBACK FOR TRUMP IN WISCONSIN: A liberal challenger has ousted a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by President Trump. Republicans pushed ahead with the vote last week even as numerous other states postponed theirs due to the pandemic. Results weren't released until Monday

4. MCDONALD'S FACING HARASSMENT CLAIM: Two McDonald's workers in Florida have filed a $500 million class-action lawsuit against the company, claiming a 'systemic sexual harassment problem' at company-owned stores.

5. MCCAFFREY NOW NFL'S HIGHEST-PAID RUNNING BACK: The Carolina Panthers have rewarded Christian McCaffrey for his production and versatility with a four-year, $64 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the contract negotiations.