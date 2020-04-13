5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE- In this May 1, 2019 file photo, buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London,. Assange's partner revealed Sunday that she had two children with him while he lived inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and she issued a plea for the WikiLeaks founder to be released from prison over fears for his health during the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 1973, file photo, Frank Sinatra and Doug Sanders smile at the Bermuda Dunes Country Club in Bermuda Dunes, Calif., during the fourth round of the Bob Hope Desert Golf Classic. The PGA Tour says Sanders died Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, in Houston at age 86. Sanders was one of golf's most colorful figures with his wardrobe and lifestyle. Associated Press

Chiara Colicchia kisses Arianna Sacripante during a training session at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography. Associated Press

In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo, Pakistani children take part in rally against child abuse, in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Associated Press collected dozens of police reports from police stations across Pakistan that allege sexual harassment, rape and physical abuse by Islamic clerics teaching in madrassas or religious schools in Pakistan, where many of the country's poorest study. Associated Press

A home had its roof torn off after a tornado ripped through Monroe, La. just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020 causing damage to a neighborhood and the regional airport. (Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via AP) Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE CHILD SEX ABUSE IN RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS IS ENDEMIC An investigation by The Associated Press found dozens of police reports alleging sexual harassment, rape and physical abuse by Islamic clerics teaching in madrassas or religious schools throughout Pakistan.

2. 'HOW SPORTS CAN ERASE A DISABILITY' Italian synchronized swimmers with Down syndrome are promoting their sport for inclusion in the Paralympics.

3. SEVERAL DEAD AS STORMS BATTER DEEP SOUTH A severe storm system on Easter Sunday killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.

4. THE PGA TOUR CONFIRMS 20-TIME WINNER HAS DIED Doug Sanders, who was ahead of his time with his flamboyant wardrobe and lifestyle, was 86.

5. JULIAN ASSANGE'S PARTNER SAYS THEY HAVE TWO CHILDREN: The partner of the WikiLeaks founder has revealed they had two children together while he was living inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Stella Moris says she met Assange when she helped out his legal team and that they got together four years later.