What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Italian Carabinieri stand inside an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican while Pope Francis celebrated an Easter Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

Italian Carabinieri stand by a cross, donated to them during the Holy Year of 2016, placed by an empty St. Peter's Square in homage to Pope Francis while the pope celebrated an Easter Mass inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

Pope Francis, small white figure at center left, delivers his blessing during Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Pope Francis delivers his message during Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

A family takes images in a field of tulips next to the main road in Lisse, Netherlands, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Easter weekend normally draws large numbers of tourists, but all non-essential traffic was prevented from entering small roads in the tulip fields as part of measures to enforce social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Associated Press

Sailors stand on the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the bay of Toulon, southern France, Sunday April 12, 2020. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that around 40 sailors showed symptoms compatible with COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

The finished chalk drawing that Kelly Casey, and her daughter Ellen Casey, drew in the parking lot Saturday, is seen outside of the Calvin Presbyterian Church, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Zelienople, Pa. Parishioners were not attending the church for the Easter services that were being streamed on the internet because of the concern of spreading the coronavirus. Associated Press

A family under lockdown watches a television broadcast of Archbishop of Lagos Alfred Adewale Martins conducting a service at the Holy Cross Cathedral, in their home in Lagos, Nigeria, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

A lone worshipper attends a service without a congregation but which was broadcast on television, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Holy Family in Nairobi, Kenya, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

Two residents sit outside a closed church in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Religious public services services have been stopped to limit the spread of coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

An Easter wish is displayed on a car as it drives through the streets in a neighborhood Saturday, April 11, 2020, during an Easter bunny parade in Valrico, Fla. The community's annual Easter egg hunt and candy toss had to be canceled in an attempt to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Associated Press

People stand in long lines waiting to enter at the Esselunga supermarket in San Donato, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 11, the day before Easter, when most Italian will try to mitigate the boredom of the coronavirus lockdown with the traditional lunch. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

People stand in long lines waiting to enter at the Esselunga supermarket in San Donato, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 11, the day before Easter, when most Italian will try to mitigate the boredom of the coronavirus lockdown with the traditional lunch. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

A grab done from the Twitter page of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which he hails the staff in the National Health Service (NHS) for saving his life, filmed at 10 Downing Street, London, Sunday April 12, 2020. Johnson was discharged earlier Sunday from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new COVID-19 coronavirus. (Twitter Boris Johnson/Downing Street via AP) Associated Press

Colin Pettigrew, associate pastor, and his wife Emily place flowers on the cross at Madison Presbyterian Church at sunrise on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Madison, Ga. Like most churches gatherings have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but congregants are encouraged to stop by and place flowers throughout the day. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

A Catholic priest prays from a distance to bless food prepared for Easter in a substitute of traditional group prayers and sprinkling of holy water that are not possible this year because of social distancing against COVID-19 coronavirus spread, in Lomianki, Poland, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Associated Press

Christians the world over celebrate a solitary Easter amid a global virus pandemic. Pope Francis calls for solidarity. At the Vatican, Francis celebrated Mass in a largely empty St. Peter's Basilica.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus as the U.K. becomes the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., says the economy in parts of the country could be allowed to reopen as early as next month.

- President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus is a case of too little, too late.

- Turkey tries to tighten its lockdown while protecting its economy.

- The threat of strong tornadoes and other damaging weather poses a safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

