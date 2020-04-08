5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE - In this Sunday, April 14, 1996 file photo, Masters champion Nick Faldo acknowledges the gallery at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Faldo came from behind to beat Greg Norman by five strokes to win his third Masters. It was voted the 5th-best Masters by a panel of writers Associated Press

FILE - This June 5, 2019 file photo shows NaasÃ³n JoaquÃ­n GarcÃ­a, the leader of fundamentalist Mexico-based church La Luz del Mundo, appearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court. On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 a California appeals court has dismissed the criminal case against the Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking. The case was dismissed on procedural grounds. GarcÃ­a, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles. The attorney general's office said it was reviewing the court's ruling. Associated Press

FILE - In this December, 1999, file photo, tourists snorkel around Upolu Cay on the Great Barrier Reef near Cairns off the Australian north east coast. An aerial survey of the Great Barrier Reef shows coral bleaching is sweeping across the area off the east of Australia for the third time in five years. Bleaching has struck all three regions of the world's largest coral reef system and is more widespread than ever, scientists from James Cook University in Queensland state said Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Associated Press

In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, photo, Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a Women for Trump event at the Holiday Inn in Des Moines, Iowa. McEnany, a top Trump campaign spokeswoman, will take over as Trump's fourth press secretary, the White House announced Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP ) Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. TRUMP SHAKES UP PRESS TEAM Kayleigh McEnany, a top Trump campaign spokeswoman and a regular defender of the president on television, takes over for Stephanie Grisham as press secretary.

2. BLEACHING ON GREAT BARRIER REEF RAISES CONCERNS An expert says hotter summers are starving coral east of Australia, events that are occurring without being triggered by the El Nino climate pattern.

3. MEXICAN MEGACHURCH LEADER'S CRIMINAL CASE DISMISSED NaasÃ³n JoaquÃ­n GarcÃ­a, charged with child rape and human trafficking in Los Angeles, has the case thrown out on procedural grounds.

4. AFGHAN OFFICIAL: TALIBAN KILL 7 CIVILIANS The violence comes as the insurgent group says their peace deal with the United States is nearing a breaking point, blaming Washington for alleged violations that the U.S. denies.

5. WHAT WAS THE 5TH GREATEST MASTERS In 1996, Greg Norman blew a six-shot lead and lost to Nick Faldo at Augusta National, the biggest collapse in major championship history.