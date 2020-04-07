Thomas MÃ¼ller extends contract at Bayern Munich

Bayern's Thomas Mueller covers his face after missing an opportunity to score during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg in Munich, Germany, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Associated Press

MUNICH -- Thomas MÃ¼ller signed a two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich, the German champions said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder's contract had been due to expire at the end of next season but he is now tied to the team until 2023.

MÃ¼ller has been with Bayern for 20 years, winning eight German titles and the 2013 Champions League, and marked his 500th senior game for the club in November.

'I've been with FC Bayern for a good two-thirds of my life now, so you can't say that the club and I are just along for the ride - we fight for each other,' MÃ¼ller said in a statement. "This club is not just any old employer for me. It's my passion. I'm happy that I'll be here for two extra years, and I'll give everything on and off the pitch.'

The announcement comes four days after Bayern coach Hansi Flick signed an extension through 2023.

MÃ¼ller has played every league game for Bayern this season but hasn't represented the German national team since coach Joachim LÃ¶w said in March 2019 that MÃ¼ller was no longer in his plans.

