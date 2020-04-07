66 at South African hospital have coronavirus, mostly staff

A man stretches, at the entrance of his home in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 as South Africa continued its 21 days lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

South African civil servants assist informal vendors to receive temporary working licenses, at the entrance of a municipal office building, in Johannesburg, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. Associated Press

An informal vendor fills out paperwork to be granted a temporary working license, at the entrance of a municipal office building, in Johannesburg, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. Associated Press

Informal vendors line up to receive temporary working licenses, at the entrance of a municipal office building, in Johannesburg, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. Associated Press

Informal vendors refused temporary working licenses speak to each other, in Johannesburg Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

Children look out from a security gate of their flat, during a lockdown to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

Residents stand on a balcony as a South African National Defence Forces vehicle patrol the street, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

A Kenyan police officer speaks to people at a road block along Mombasa Road after vehicles traveling to Mombasa and Machakos were turned away, in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Kenya increased its restrictions to combat the coronavirus, announcing travel bans into and out of the capital city, Nairobi, the port of Mombasa and two counties. More than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. Associated Press

A Kenyan police officer at a road block along Mombasa Road stops vehicles traveling to Mombasa and Machakos, in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Kenya increased its restrictions to combat the coronavirus, announcing travel bans into and out of the capital city, Nairobi, the port of Mombasa and two counties. More than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. Associated Press

Zimbabwe riot police patrol the streets near a fruit and vegetable market full of people despite a lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday April 7, 2020. Associated Press

Hundreds of people buy goods at a fruit and vegetable market, despite a lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday April 7, 2020. Associated Press

A South African woman rests on a wall after being denied her informal vendor's permit in Johannesburg, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa's 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

U.S. citizens queue to check in and be repatriated aboard an evacuation flight arranged by the U.S. embassy and chartered with Delta Air Lines, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

Nigerian aviation workers wear protective clothing as U.S. citizens queue to check in and be repatriated aboard an evacuation flight arranged by the U.S. embassy and chartered with Delta Air Lines, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

U.S. citizens queue to check in and be repatriated aboard an evacuation flight arranged by the U.S. embassy and chartered with Delta Air Lines, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press