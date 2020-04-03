Battery distribution site to close in Dixon; 125 jobs lost
Updated 4/3/2020 4:48 PM
DIXON, Ill. -- Energizer Holdings is closing a battery distribution site in northwestern Illinois, laying off 125 employees, SaukValley.com reported.
Layoffs will begin in May at the Rayovac packaging and distribution center in Dixon, according to a notice filed with the state.
The center has been open since 2003 and ships about 11 million cases of batteries each year.
In 2018, Spectrum Brands Holdings made a deal to sell its batteries and appliance division to Energizer, SaukValley.com reported.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.