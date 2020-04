China honors virus victims with 3 minutes of reflection

People stand along a street during a national moment of mourning for victims of the coronavirus, in Beijing, Saturday, April 4, 2020. With air raid sirens wailing and flags at half-staff, China on Saturday held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection to honor those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, especially "martyrs" who fell while fighting what has become a global pandemic. Associated Press

