AP Sources: US to deploy anti-drug Navy ships near Venezuela

MIAMI -- The Trump administration will soon announce that the U.S. is moving naval ships toward Venezuela as it enhances counter-narcotic operations in the Caribbean following a U.S. drug indictment against NicolÃ¡s Maduro, according to three people familiar with the situation.

The deployment could be announced as early as Wednesday, according to the people, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it ahead of the official announcement.

The mission is part of the U.S.'s previously announced commitment to enhance anti-drug operations in the hemisphere.

But its taken on greater urgency following last week's indictment of Maduro, Venezuela's embattled socialist leader, and members of his inner circle and military . They are accused of leading a narcoterrorist conspiracy responsible for smuggling up to 250 metric tons of cocaine a year into the U.S., about half of it by sea.

It also comes as Maduro steps up attacks on his U.S.-backed rival, Juan GuaidÃ³. Maduro's chief prosecutor ordered GuaidÃ³ to provide testimony Thursday as part of an investigation into an alleged coup attempt. The lawmaker, who is recognized as Venezuela's leader by almost 60 countries, is unlikely to show up, raising concerns in the U.S. that he could be arrested. The U.S. has long insisted that it will not tolerate any harm against Guaido.

'No matter where you sit ideologically, any move to try to bring democracy back to Venezuela requires first recognizing the criminal nature of the Maduro regime, and making moves that scare the regime into negotiating," said Raul Gallegos, a Bogota, Colombia-based director in the Andean region for Control Risks, a consulting group.

Maduro has blasted the Trump administration's offer of a $15 million reward for his arrest, calling it the work of a 'racist cowboy' aimed at getting U.S. hands on Venezuela's vast oil reserves, the world's largest. He also points out that the vast majority of cocaine leaves South America from Colombia, a staunch U.S. ally.

Others have faulted a U.S. plan, unveiled Tuesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to create a five-member council without Maduro or GuaidÃ³ to govern the country until elections can be held within a year. While its the first attempt in months by the U.S. to seek a negotiated solution to Venezuela's stalemate, coming on the heels of the indictments many say it has little hope of succeeding and likely to drive Maduro farther away from the path of dialogue.

The Trump administration has long insisted that all options are on the table for removing Maduro, including military ones. Still, there's no indication then, or now, that any sort of U.S. invasion is being planned.

Rather, the sending of ships fits into a longstanding call by the U.S. Southern Command for additional assets to combat growing antinarcotics and other security threats in the hemisphere.

In January, another Navy vessel, the USS Detroit, conducted a freedom of navigation operation off the coast of Venezuela in a show of pressure against Maduro.

'That presence sends a big statement about U.S. commitment, it sends a big statement to our friends, it reassures them, and then to our adversaries that those are capable performers,' Adm. Craig Faller, the head of the U.S. military's Southern Command, said in congressional testimony last month.

The report of the planned deployment comes two days after one of Venezuela's naval patrol boats sank after colliding with a Portuguese-flagged cruise ship near the Venezuelan-controlled island of La Tortuga. Maduro accused the ship of acting aggressively and said it was possibly carrying 'mercenaries' seeking his ouster.

'You have to be very naive to see this as an isolated incident,' Maduro said Tuesday night on state TV.

But Columbia Cruise Services, the operator of the cruise ship, said the patrol boat fired gunshots and than purposely rammed into the linerl at speed. There were no passengers on board and none of its 32 crew members were injured, the company said.