China state media reports 19 people killed in forest fire
Updated 3/30/2020 10:05 PM
BEIJING -- China's state media say 19 people died while fighting a raging forest fire in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
The Xinhua News Agency reported the deaths on Tuesday but did not say when they occurred.
A city information office says the fire started on a farm Monday afternoon and quickly spread to nearby mountains due to strong winds.
An emergency evacuation was initiated, and more than 300 professional firefighters and another 700 militiamen were sent to help.
