'Ghostbusters,' 'Morbius' postponed to 2021 due to virus

NEW YORK -- Sony Pictures on Monday cleared out its summer calendar due to the coronavirus, postponing the releases of Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and the Marvel movie 'Morbius' to 2021.

Hollywood's summer season - the film industry's most lucrative time of year - is increasingly shutting down because of the pandemic. Theaters nationwide have closed and major film productions have halted with no clear timeline for resuming.

'Ghostbuster: Afterlife," set 30 years after 'Ghostbusters II,' had been scheduled for July 10, but it will now open March 5 next year. The Jared Leto-starring 'Morbius," slated for July 31, will now be released March 19 next year. 'Greyhound,' a World War II drama starring Tom Hanks, is now to-be-determined instead of opening June 12.

Last week, Warner Bros. postponed 'Wonder Woman 1984" to August instead of June, and undated its adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights.' The Walt Disney Co. took Marvel's 'Black Widow' (previously May 1) off the schedule. Those postponements followed others for the 'Fast and Furious' movie 'F9,' the James Bond film 'No Time to Die' and the horror sequel 'A Quiet Place Part II.'

Sony also shifted 'Fatherhood,' with Kevin Hart, from October to next January.