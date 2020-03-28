E-learning a challenge Chicago schools amid virus closures

CHICAGO -- Unprecedented school closures in Illinois caused by the coronavirus pandemic have left many school systems with a major challenge to improve e-learning methods.

Schools are closed statewide through at least April 7, with the possibility of more extensions. Of particular concern is Chicago Public Schools, where a majority of students are considered economically disadvantaged, lacking proper devices or inadequate internet access at home, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Of households within the boundaries of CPS, about 14% didn't have a home computer and 24% lack a broadband internet subscription, according to 2018 U.S. Census Bureau data.

Rather than wait for officials to act, parents and teachers have taken matters into their own hands, including a public video plea on Twitter from the principal at Passage Charter School in Andersonville asking for donations of laptops or tablets.

'We serve mostly immigrant and refugee students, and we have a real need for devices for online learning,' Principal Jeremy Riggs said in the video. 'There is a huge equity issue for me. In order for all of our kids to have access, we need some help."

CPS officials say they're doing 'whatever we can to help bridge the digital divide' for the district's 355,000 students. The Board of Education unanimously approved a $75 million coronavirus spending proposal that will be used for a new 'device equity strategy.'

Some internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T have all taken measures to help, including adding free broadband internet for two months for new low-income customers.

'We're seeing really strong interest in the offer,' Comcast spokesman Jack Segal said in an email. 'We've been doing outreach to schools and school districts, veteran-serving organizations and partners that work with seniors to make sure low-income households in our footprint know and are doing our best to help as many people as we can get online.'

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said while the district is spending more money on resources, they are also working with elected officials to leverage support.