South Africa's coronavirus cases jump again above 700

Shoppers make their way through a supermarket in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 before the country of 57 million people, will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms . For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a homeless person prepares to sleep next to others on the side of a road in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people.

Men carrying recycling material walk in the industrial area in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a drunk homeless person preaches to others as they sleep on the street outside a church in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people.

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a passenger looks out from a bus transporting people from the city to the countryside, where some feel they will be safer, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people.

In this Tuesday March 24, 2020, photo, a street is empty in Dakar, Senegal as an 8pm to 6am curfew is enforced in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a homeless man prepares to sleep next to others on the side of a road in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people.

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a street trader sells cabbages by the side of the road, after the government ordered the closure of the main open air market, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people.

A man pulling a trolley loaded with recycling material walks in the industrial area in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, passengers look out from a bus transporting people from the city to the countryside, where some feel they will be safer, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people.

A man running on top of a sewage pipe at Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

A man wearing a mask, sells traditional hats on the street in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

Travelers, some wearing a protective mask, take a bus from the Colobane Bus Station in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday March 24, 2020. The transport Ministry has announced a limit to the number of passengers in the bus to prevent the risk of contamination by the Coronavirus.