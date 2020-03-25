South Africa's coronavirus cases jump again above 700

-
Shoppers make their way through a supermarket in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 before the country of 57 million people, will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms . For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.
Associated Press
-
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a homeless person prepares to sleep next to others on the side of a road in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Associated Press
-
Men carrying recycling material walk in the industrial area in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia.
Associated Press
-
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a drunk homeless person preaches to others as they sleep on the street outside a church in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Associated Press
-
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a passenger looks out from a bus transporting people from the city to the countryside, where some feel they will be safer, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Associated Press
-
In this Tuesday March 24, 2020, photo, a street is empty in Dakar, Senegal as an 8pm to 6am curfew is enforced in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Associated Press
-
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a homeless man prepares to sleep next to others on the side of a road in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Associated Press
-
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a street trader sells cabbages by the side of the road, after the government ordered the closure of the main open air market, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Associated Press
-
A man pulling a trolley loaded with recycling material walks in the industrial area in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia.
Associated Press
-
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020, passengers look out from a bus transporting people from the city to the countryside, where some feel they will be safer, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Many slum residents say staying at home or social-distancing is impossible for those who live hand to mouth, receiving daily wages for informal work with no food or economic assistance from the government, as is maintaining sanitation where a pit latrine can be shared by over 50 people. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Associated Press
-
A man running on top of a sewage pipe at Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia.
Associated Press
-
A man wearing a mask, sells traditional hats on the street in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.
Associated Press
-
Travelers, some wearing a protective mask, take a bus from the Colobane Bus Station in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday March 24, 2020. The transport Ministry has announced a limit to the number of passengers in the bus to prevent the risk of contamination by the Coronavirus. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia that may force admission to hospital.
Associated Press
-
Travelers, some wearing a protective mask, take a bus from the Colobane Bus Station in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday March 24, 2020. The transport Ministry has announced a limit to the number of passengers to carried in a bus at one time, to prevent the risk of contamination by the Coronavirus. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia that may force admission to hospital.
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa's coronavirus cases jumped again to 709, the health minister said Wednesday, as the country with the most cases in Africa prepared to go into lockdown first thing Friday.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the new number on state television and pointed out a worrying cluster of cases in Free State province among attendees of a church gathering where five cases were reported. All were in people who had recently traveled abroad.
Cases across Africa are now well above 2,400. With Libya announcing its first case, 44 of the continent's 54 countries now have the virus.
Those that have not recorded cases are Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Burundi, Malawi, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho and Sao Tome and Principe, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some have the most fragile health systems on the continent.
Congo became the latest country to close its borders while reporting its third death. The sprawling nation has one of Africa's weakest health systems and has been battling another global health emergency, a deadly Ebola virus outbreak in the east.
While that outbreak now appears to be within days of being declared over, Congo also faces a large measles outbreak.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.