 

Mexico will receive cruise ships, but fumigate passengers

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/25/2020 3:25 PM

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican government said Wednesday it would continue to receive cruise ships 'for humanitarian reasons,' but that passengers would be "individually fumigated" before being taken to airports for return flights to their home countries.

The Transportation Department said in a statement that protocol had been applied to the MS Europa, which docked in the Pacific coast port of Puerto Vallarta and was cleared of passengers over the weekend.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The department said Mexico's position is that 'cruise ships can disembark for strictly humanitarian reasons, without endangering the port's population.'

Such passengers would be transported directly to the airport and not wait in lines or go through check-in at the gates, but would instead directly board planes.

It is unclear whether there are any more stranded passengers aboard cruise ships in Mexican waters.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 