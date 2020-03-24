Editorial Roundup:

The (Munster) Times. March 22, 2020

Don't just look for helpers; become one in COVID-19 fight.

Look for the helpers.

The late, great Fred Rogers, an icon of children's television in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, once asked us all to do this in times of great strife.

The coronavirus certainly places us in one of those times as a Region, nation and world.

Our Region is rising to the occasion, and you don't have to look far to find those helpers Mister Rogers told us to look for.

Now we must ensure those best of examples spread like a contagion throughout our state and country as we all join the battle to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Look first to our Region's front-line medical workers, who despite a well-documented lack of the best protective equipment are testing, treating and safeguarding as best as humanly possible the people of the Region in the face of a global pandemic.

They do this at potential peril to their own health and that of their families.

We must support them by demanding the best equipment be given to them at all possible speed.

We must heed the calls of Region, state and national health experts in staying home as much as possible, isolating and quarantining if we show symptoms of the disease and distancing ourselves from others in public. Those are the best ways of supporting our front-line medical workers.

In these trying times, look also to the building and trades associations and volunteers who are spearheading efforts to donate protective masks to our front-line workers - or sew them together by hand if necessary.

Even some of our Region's purveyors of spirits are getting into the act.

In a scene reminiscent of the World War II efforts to turn industrial factories into manufacturers of wartime equipment, Region distilleries are turning, in part, from booze production to the manufacturing of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to make up for a shortage on the medical front lines and in the general public.

Journeyman Distillery, a Michigan-based company with a Region foothold, and 18th Street Distillery in Hammond are both doing this in a stroke of great service and innovation.

It must not end here.

Other state and Region businesses, manufacturers and government leaders must be asking of themselves what role they can play in this crucial fight.

As more of us become sick with this virus, particularly the elderly, there are fears our capacity to provide respirators and other medical care will be strained.

Are there manufacturers in our state and Region positioned to switch course and feed this need? If so, they should consider doing so with all possible haste. Our elected leaders should be shouting this challenge from the highest vantage points.

We can do this.

Look for the helpers.

But more importantly, become a helper wherever you can.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette. March 19, 2020

Leadership in uncertain time

Swift, decisive action vital to combat COVID-19.

If anything, Gov. Eric Holcomb needs to move faster and more decisively as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to manifest in Indiana. Illinois, Ohio and Michigan's governors had already ordered bars and restaurants in their states to close temporarily before Holcomb issued the same directive Monday.

At least he's moving in the right direction. Closing gathering places and limiting personal interactions won't stop the virus from infecting more Hoosiers, but anything that can be done to slow its progress will save lives and ease the coming burden on medical facilities around the state.

As The Journal Gazette's Niki Kelly reported online Tuesday, Indiana Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen, is challenging the governor's right to issue such a directive. In a letter, Nisly asked Holcomb to 'stand up for the rights of Hoosiers and let them conduct business as they see fit,' and maintained that the state Constitution doesn't explicitly grant the governor the authority to shut down businesses.

That may be, but Holcomb is empowered to enforce state law, and Monday's order was based on a section of state code that is precisely about the response to epidemics. Indiana Code 16-19-3-10 seems pretty clear: 'The state department may order schools and churches closed and forbid public gatherings when considered necessary to prevent and stop epidemics.'

It is worth noting that another section of Indiana health law empowers the state to order quarantines.

Of course, there has never been an emergency quite like this one, and it is important that officials attempting to protect public health stay within the law. Next year, perhaps, or whenever this crisis is safely in the past, the debate about the constitutional nuances of orders such as the ones Holcomb has issued and others he may be forced to consider might be constructive.

But the governor has not only the right but the duty to take strong actions during this kind of dire and widespread emergency. His order Monday only points where common sense should lead us anyway, which is really what leadership is all about.

South Bend Tribune. March 22, 2020.

In facing coronavirus, we're all in this together. These groups need your help.

The coronavirus outbreak has left this community struggling with a new normal - one that involves social distancing and giving up much of our usual daily routines.

On Thursday, South Bend and St. Joseph County officials declared a local state of emergency, urging people to stay home except for essential travel, which includes work, health care, groceries and picking up food from restaurants.

The safety measures that keep us in our homes and away from others to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary and right. But they may make us feel like we are alone in this crisis.

In fact, we're all in this together, and there are ways that we can help one another. Ways such as checking on your elderly neighbors and making sure friends and family members are OK.

It also means supporting local businesses to the extent that you can now and continuing to do so when restrictions are lifted.

In a recent Viewpoint column, South Bend resident Brook Hardy wrote of supporting one another through 'uncertainty and disruption.' She noted that in her neighborhood, people 'regularly help one another with hot meals, rides, child care, needed items, yard care and more to meet each other's needs.'

Those sorts of expressions of caring may have been put on hold for now, but there are ways to express your support for the community. You can donate to a local service organization challenged to meet the needs of the most vulnerable among us.

Last week, we printed a list of some of those needs after reaching out to a number of groups. Today, we run that list again:

St. Vincent De Paul

St. Vincent, which provides emergency food assistance to those in need, needs community support to meet increased demand on services. Donations can be made by sending cash or check to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at 520 Crescent Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617, or by visiting the website www.svdpsb.org and clicking 'donate.'

Hope Ministries

Donations of basic items including shampoo, conditioners, body wash, antiperspirant, ibuprofen as well as cleaning supplies. A list of 'urgent needs' can be found on the website at www.hopesb.org. Bring donations to the front desk at 432 S. Lafayette Blvd in South Bend. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you don't have to call before coming.

American Red Cross

Blood donors and volunteers needed. To donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org, put in your ZIP code to find a blood drive in your area, or call 800-REDCROSS. People are encouraged to make an appointment. You can also download the Red Cross blood donor app. You can do online training to serve as a volunteer. Volunteers work in a variety of areas, including blood drives and community outreach.

REAL Services

REAL Services, which delivers nutritious meals to the homebound through Meals on Wheels, needs financial support as it looks to providing emergency and shelf-stable meals. To donate, go to www.realservices.org or mail to P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634. You can also drop off donations at 1151 S. Michigan Street, across from Ivy Tech in South Bend.

Goodwill Industries of Michiana

Goodwill seeks donations of clothing, household items and furniture for its stores. Drop them off at store donation centers and dropboxes, although large items should not be left outside dropboxes. To find the nearest location, go to goodwill-ni.org, or call 574-472-7300.

Cultivate Food Rescue

If your company or organization has an event cancellation involving unserved food, contact Cultivate Food Rescue at 877-725-2016 or info@cultivateculinary.com. The non-profit provides meals for food-insecure community residents, including sending backpacks home with students. They pick up from licensed kitchens, restaurants, catering companies and food distributors in St. Joseph, Elkhart and Marshall counties.

Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Best way to help is through financial contributions, but food donations are also welcome. Donate online at feedindiana.org; send donations to 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601; or call 574-232-9986, ext. 129. Also needs able-bodied, healthy volunteers to work in the food pantry.

United Way of St. Joseph County

In partnership with two local private foundations, United Way is launching the COVID 19 Response Fund for St. Joseph County to respond to the short-term, immediate needs of individuals and families that will be impacted by COVID-19. Donors who wish to help support the fund can do so online at: uwsjc.org/covid-19-response/ or contact UWSJC CEO, Laura Jensen directly at 574-335-9594.

The South Bend Medical Foundation

The foundation, which relies heavily on local educational institutions for blood donations, says the closings of college campuses and high schools due to COVID-19 has significantly contributed to the decline in local blood supply. Healthy individuals are encouraged to schedule a donation now by calling 574-234-1157, or visiting GiveBloodNow.com.

St. Margaret's House

The day shelter that serves an average of 80 women and children a day is accepting donations of cold medicine, cleaning products and to-go containers to help serve carryout meals. Donations can be dropped off at St. Marg aret's, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, or call 574-234-7795. For more specific ideas, please visit the shelter's Amazon Wishlist.

The Center for the Homeless

The Center is in need of items including hand sanitizer, deodorant, ear plugs, size 6 diapers for kids and adults, blankets, socks and hats and gloves for men. You can also purchase items through an Amazon Wishlist. You can also make monetary donations through PayPal. For more information call 574-282-8700.

YWCA of North Central Indiana

People can make cash donations at their website: ywcancin.org or by calling 574-233-9491. The YWCA wish list includes the following items: Combs and brushes, deodorant, blankets/sheets (twin size), pillows, wash cloths, towels, infant and children's pajamas, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste for children and adults and school uniforms of all sizes. Donated items also can be dropped off in the vestibule at the YWCA, 1102 S. Fellows St., South Bend.

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County

BGCSJC afterschool sites are closed for now because of COVID-19 concerns, but the organization is working to fill the needs of the children and families it serves. For a list of items needed, go to bgcsjc.org.

LaCasa de Amistad

LaCasa in need of soap, hand sanitizer and toilet paper. LaCasa also is seeking financial support to fund hygiene and food boxes for the families in our community. LaCasa's goal is to raise more than $5,000 to fund more $35 boxes of items for families. The money is used to purchase products in bulk from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. Donations can be made through LaCasa's Facebook page and will be used to purchase non-perishable products such as bars of soap, toothpaste/toothbrush combos. Help is needed in packing and boxes and distributing them. Volunteers can email jurek@lacasadeamistad.org.

El Campito child development center

The center at 1024 Thomas St. in South Bend has a wish list of items that people can contribute. Some of the items include water colors, finger paints and washable markers for the classroom. They can also use blankets, notebooks, Lysol wipes and notebooks. You can find a more extensive list on their website at elcampito.org or call 574-232-0220. You can also fill out a volunteer form on the website.

