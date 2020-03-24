A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands; tsunami warning issued for the closest shores
Updated 3/24/2020 10:29 PM
MOSCOW -- A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands; tsunami warning issued for the closest shores.
