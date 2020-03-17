IL-Dem-Delg-SumD
Posted3/18/2020 7:00 AM
9,339 of 10,114 precincts - 92 percent
x-Joe Biden 93
Tulsi Gabbard 0
Bernie Sanders 46
Michael Bennet 0
Michael Bloomberg 0
Cory Booker 0
Pete Buttigieg 0
John Delaney 0
Amy Klobuchar 0
Deval Patrick 0
Tom Steyer 0
Elizabeth Warren 0
Andrew Yang 0
AP Elections 03-17-2020 23:32
