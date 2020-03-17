IL-Dem-Delg-SumD

 

By Associated Press
9,339 of 10,114 precincts - 92 percent


x-Joe Biden 93

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tulsi Gabbard 0

Bernie Sanders 46

Michael Bennet 0

Michael Bloomberg 0

Cory Booker 0

Pete Buttigieg 0

John Delaney 0

Amy Klobuchar 0

Deval Patrick 0

Tom Steyer 0

Elizabeth Warren 0

Andrew Yang 0


AP Elections 03-17-2020 23:32

