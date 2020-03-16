Grains mixed, livestock lower.
Updated 3/16/2020 2:52 PM
Wheat for May was down 8 cents at 4.98 a bushel; May. corn fell 4 cents at 3.5475 a bushel, May oats was off 8.75 cents at $2.5950 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 27 cents at $8.2175 a bushel.
Beef and and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 3.72 cents at $.9185 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 4.5 cents at $1.0850 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off 2.4 cents at $.5397 a pound.
