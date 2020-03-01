Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener

Vancouver Whitecaps' Jasser Khmiri (20) stretches for a tackle against Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido, center, takes a shot on goal past Vancouver Whitecaps' Jasser Khmiri, back right, as Inbeom Hwang, back left, watches during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' David Milinkovic, left, and Sporting Kansas City's Graham Zusi vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City's Gadi Kinda (17) celebrates his goal with teammates Alan Pulido (9) and Graham Zusi (8) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Jake Nerwinski, left, attempts to get his head on a pass intended for Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City's Khiry Shelton, front, avoids a tackle by Vancouver Whitecaps' Inbeom Hwang during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau dives to make a save against Sporting Kansas City during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in their MLS season open.

Kinda gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead with a long blast into the upper right corner.

Alan Pulido opened the scoring for Sporting in the 17 minute, and Jake Nerwinski tied it in the 28th.

Erik Hurtado completed the scoring for Kansas City in second-half extra time.

Tim Melia made four saves for the victory.